Watch as Keighley & Worth Valley Railway major renewal of Bridge 27 in Haworth is fitted
Volunteers and contractors have successfully fitted the renewal of Bridge 27 on the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway in Haworth.
The project, which was essential for maintaining the historic railway line, brought together skilled workers and dedicated volunteers.
A video captures the final stages of the bridge’s completion, putting the new bridge in place.
In the video, which was filmed by Milo74, a large crane lifts the new steel structure of Bridge 27 into place on the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway.
Workers on the ground guide the bridge as it is lowered, ensuring precise alignment with the foundations.
When the structure is fully restored and reopened it will once again be ready to support steam trains and offer scenic rides through the heart of Yorkshire.
Bridge 27 is a 135-year-old bridge at Keighley & Worth Valley Railway and is one of the railway’s largest civil engineering undertakings.
The installation will restore vital connections between Haworth and Oxenhope.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.