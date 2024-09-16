After months of work from volunteers and contractors, the renewal of Bridge 27 on the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway in Haworth has been fitted.

Sign up to our Yorkshire Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers and contractors have successfully fitted the renewal of Bridge 27 on the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway in Haworth.

The project, which was essential for maintaining the historic railway line, brought together skilled workers and dedicated volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A video captures the final stages of the bridge’s completion, putting the new bridge in place.

In the video, which was filmed by Milo74, a large crane lifts the new steel structure of Bridge 27 into place on the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway.

Workers on the ground guide the bridge as it is lowered, ensuring precise alignment with the foundations.

When the structure is fully restored and reopened it will once again be ready to support steam trains and offer scenic rides through the heart of Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridge 27 is a 135-year-old bridge at Keighley & Worth Valley Railway and is one of the railway’s largest civil engineering undertakings.