A day at the dog spa - HECK! extends health & wellbeing perks to staff’s furry friends

Pups checking in can enjoy a Doggy Day Spa menu at the Bedale-based firm, which includes a starter of "Howloumi Sticks and Canine Croquettes, S-paw-ghetti Carbonara, Bark-B-Q Pork, followed by deserts of Woofles with Cream and Pup-sicles. Treatments include Pawdicures, Vanity Furs and a Ruff Day Massage.

The new role comes as HECK!, who set up a 'Dog Hotel' for staff to bring their dogs to work after lockdown, rolls out a series of initiatives to spearhead physical and mental health at work.

The Dog Hotel allows staff to take their pets to work and one of the owners, Becky Keeble, volunteered to go one step further and make sure the precious pooches are spoilt in their down time, taking on the new role.

“During lockdown we created a walking ambassador to get our factory workers out and about during lunchtime to get some fresh air around the farm” says HECK! co-founder Jamie Keeble. “When we all came back to work, we opened our Dog Hotel so our pets could enjoy our lovely farm as well.

“Everyone loves to bring their pets to work, so they can see them and walk them in their breaks. It's great that Becky has stepped in to become our paw-some pooch person, and I'm sure she'll make a fantastic paw patrol leader!"

Says Becky "Our new Doggy Day Spa will be a way for us to ensure our furry friends get some extra special care, but it’s actually just as therapeutic for us as it is the dogs, where we get to spend time with them, grooming and fussing them all. They are all very much part of the HECK! family and such a paw-sative influence! My dogs love coming here and are so excited to see all their puppy pals. They've all got such great personalities".

It’s one of a range of health initiatives offered at the well-known North Yorkshire food firm, including employee health screening, a wellness area and a healthier canteen menu.

Britain’s largest independent sausage and burger maker, employing 130 people, cites a Rover.com survey* earlier this year that showed over a quarter of workplaces have become dog-friendly within the last one to two years, which has many positive benefits, such as reducing stress, boosting team morale and improving the workplace atmosphere.

The research also highlighted a wider cultural shift, with 47% of owners now expecting dog-friendly policies as standard within a workplace. In addition, 20% would turn down their 'dream job' if it didn't accommodate their dogs.

1 . Contributed Becky Keeble with Pomeranian Peaches (owner Debbie and Andrew Keeble) who’s the top dog and loves to boss everyone around. She particularly likes a good fluffy blow dry to make sure she shows off her lovely lion mane cut. Seen here with Dexter the Spaniel (left) and Mabel the Cavapoochon (right) Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Mabel (owner Ruby Parkyn and Jack Tate) the Cavapoochon is the cheeky one, but she's happiest when her teeth are nice and shiny Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Becky Keeble in her new role as HECK!’s Head of Pooch Pampering and Canine Liaison Officer Photo: Submitted Photo Sales