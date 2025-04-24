Actor and presenter Scott McGlynn stuns in sleek all-black look at The Accountant 2 London premiere

Scott McGlynn delivered a standout style moment at the exclusive London screening of The Accountant 2, captivating cameras and fans alike just days before the film’s official release on April 25.

Sleekly dressed all in black, Scott proved that minimalism can still turn major heads. His look — a fitted top paired with sharply tailored trousers — perfectly highlighted his statuesque 6’4 frame. Combined with a subtle silver necklace and expertly styled hair, the ensemble was effortlessly elevated and undeniably showbiz.

Known for his sharp fashion sense and flawless grooming, the Celebrity Skin Talk host brought his signature polish to the event, blending modern elegance with red carpet confidence. With his trademark glow and natural charisma, Scott was a clear standout among the evening’s guests — a walking reminder that style is in the details.

The night celebrated the upcoming release of The Accountant 2, where Ben Affleck reprises his role as Christian Wolff — a brilliant but reclusive forensic accountant drawn into a deadly investigation. Teaming up with his lethal brother Brax (Jon Bernthal) and Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), the trio races to unravel a dark conspiracy filled with ruthless adversaries and explosive twists.