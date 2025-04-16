Bedraggled Beverley stray looked `10 years older’ before rescue

A stray cat who looked 10 years older than his real age was rescued from the streets and nursed back to health by kind-hearted volunteers.

A concerned cat lover found Pumpkin collapsed on her doorstep, so thin and frail that she feared he would not make it.

After putting in a call into Cats Protection Beverley & District, dedicated volunteers rushed him to Norwood Vets for an emergency appointment, where an initial assessment revealed just how dire a condition he was in.

Though he looked like a 14-year-old cat, he was actually only about three to four years old.

Pumpkin is now happy in his new home

Severely anaemic, an x-ray also showed something lodged in his small intestine. Pumpkin needed immediate surgery at Wicstun Vets to remove the blockage, which turned out to be a piece of rubber the size of a 10 pence piece. It was an anxious time, but the operation was successful.

After four days of receiving lots of TLC, Pumpkin returned to Norwood Vets to meet his fan club - reception staff, vet nurses and vets.

Branch volunteer Nicola Woodward said: “Everyone at both vet practices fell in love with Pumpkin and he enjoyed greeting his adoring fans! He wasn't quite out of the woods yet, so one of the nurses at Norwood took him home to provide the 24-hour care he needed.

“We're thrilled to share that Pumpkin, now renamed Leo, has found a loving new home, where he can spend the rest of his eight lives as a cherished member of the family.”

A piece of rubber was removed from his intestine

To find out more about the work of Cats Protection Beverley & District visit www.cats.org.uk/beverley

Nicola added: “We could not have given this cat a second chance of life without the continued generosity of our supporters and we thank everyone who donates money to us and our cats. Even a few pounds or pennies helps us fulfil our mission of giving every cat a fighting chance at a happy future.”