Celebrating International Dog Day: Rupert Brings Comfort, Joy and Companionship as a Pets As Therapy Volunteer

By Bernadette Mooney
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 17:30 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 13:04 BST
As a nation of dog lovers, there’s no better time than International Dog Day (26 August) to celebrate the four-legged friends who make a real difference in our communities. Rupert, a two-year-old Golden Retriever, is one of hundreds of Pets As Therapy (PAT) Dogs bringing comfort, companionship and smiles to people who need it most, in hospitals and hospices to care homes, schools and community settings.

Rupert from Sheffield visits a care home and hospital with owner Amy, a PE Teacher, who said: “There are many special moments on my PAT visits. I remember one time I went onto a ward round to the nurses’ station to check in and there was a nurse who just couldn’t contain how happy she was to see Rupert and cried! We visit many sections of the hospital - when we go to the labs, word spreads round like wildfire and people come from all directions of the building. It’s lovely to go into the care home too because you build up relationships with the staff and residents. They also had a craft afternoon making some dog themed cards for Rupert’s Birthday.”

    “I feel strongly about good mental health and wellbeing and the day-to-day management of this. I know from my own experience how much a dog can help with emotional health, and I enjoy sharing this with others.”

    Founded in 1983, Pets As Therapy is a UK charity dedicated to enhancing health and wellbeing through animal companionship. With the help of volunteer pet owners and their temperament-assessed dogs and cats, the charity’s visits provide joy, reduce loneliness and support mental health.

    This International Dog Day, Pets As Therapy is calling for more volunteers and donations from Sheffield to help bring the benefits of animal companionship to more people across the county.

    For more information about becoming a volunteer or supporting Pets As Therapy, visit www.petsastherapy.org

