Council spend on digital art project comes under fire

A freedom of information request revealed Sheffield City Council spent over £150,000 of government funding on the augmented reality (AR) art trial project, "Look Up".

Some 10,719 people have scanned to view the artwork since the app’s launch in February 2023 - and the "ridiculous" spending has come under fire from the TaxPayers' Alliance.

The Look Up project, which is free to use, superimposes images on buildings around Sheffield including, Sheffield’s Diamond Building and Tudor Square.

Conceived by Marketing Sheffield, the art trail used funding given to Sheffield City Council by central government, including the Getting Building Fund and Shared Prosperity Fund. It has also been supported by San Francisco software firm Niantic Labs, creators of Pokémon Go.

Look Up art work locations around Sheffield - Taken from Look Up app.

The project used £104,393.41 of the £33.6 million allocated to the Sheffield City Region from the central government’s Getting Building Fund.

This includes the production of the app used to superimpose the images, after scanning the floor QR code, which cost £70,000.

The total cost of the project was £152,013.

The remaining £47,620 was supplied by the Shared Prosperity Fund. South Yorkshire UKSPF received £46.2 million from the central government.

Look Up floor sticker before being replaced in 2022.

The Shared Prosperity Fund is to be invested by the council into communities to support local businesses, people, and skills.

The Look Up app has been downloaded more than 5,800 times since its launch in February 2023. The project was highly commended by City Nation Place for the best global place-making initiative. It was also shortlisted for the Prolific North’s Creative Courage award.

According to GOV.UK, the UK government’s website, the £900 million made available by the government to local councils for the Getting Building Fund is to “support the delivery of shovel-ready infrastructure projects”, “boost economic growth”, and “fuel local recovery and jobs” for the areas hit hardest after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Councillor Martin Smith, chair of the economic development and skill committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “The Look Up project has been a huge success, showcasing Sheffield as a city of innovation and creativity to an audience of millions.

Look Up augmented reality floor sticker, located outside The Diamond Building

“The ambition of projects like Look Up are to put Sheffield on the map, globally. They help to boost the city’s reputation by doing something different and that represents Sheffield’s creativity and talent.”

He also said the AR art trail “successfully helped to promote local businesses and the cutting-edge work they do”, adding: “This project was funded externally, using Government funding, which has directly benefited the creative, tech and digital sector in the city.”

In 2023, Mark Mobbs, place brand and marketing manager for city campaigns at Marketing Sheffield, said: “Ultimately this project has created a platform for the city of Sheffield. As far as we are aware, no city has used augmented reality in this way before, turning their centre and buildings into a permanent, and free, fun art trail.

“Not only does this promote cultural values, but health and wellbeing too – the trail is designed to be accessed on foot and all locations will be outdoors, meaning our moniker of The Outdoor City, where nature meets culture, can truly come to life.”

But Benjamin Elks, grassroots development manager at the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: "Sheffield taxpayers will think councillors are living in another reality with this ridiculous spending.

"As services suffer and council tax rises, precious resources are being squandered on pointless pet projects.

"Town hall bosses need to get real, focus on cutting waste, protecting front-line services and keeping council tax down."

The Look Up project has been viewed 10,719 times with 847 repeat uses. Locations for the installations include the University of Sheffield’s Diamond Building, and Sheffield Hallam University’s Owen Building.

Other locations include Little Kelham, Tudor Square, and Barkers Pool.

Hangkong, located at Tudor Square, is the most viewed artwork with just under 3,000 scans as of October 2024.

The other four locations, including the University of Sheffield’s Diamond Building, Sheffield Hallam’s Owen Building, and Barkers Pool, received 6,457 scans.

The production of eight-floor stickers containing the QR codes used to access the artwork cost £1,319.

Marketing Sheffield worked with local specialist companies including Universal Everything and Human Studios, to bring the project to life.

All four artworks, produced by Universal Everything and Human Studio, cost a total of £30,000.

The production of the fifth artwork in Little Kelham by Sheffield-based artist Pete McKee cost £5,000.

Recently, Sheffield City Council came under fire after it was revealed the cost of the Christmas lights totalled £138,000 despite the traditional switch-on being cancelled.