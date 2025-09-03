Darwin Escapes heads to DogFest at Harewood House in search of Britain’s next top pooch

Darwin Escapes is heading to DogFest at Harewood House in search of the perfect pooch to become the ‘Dog Face of Darwin’.

The luxury holiday park provider will be at the Yorkshire event on Saturday September 13 and Sunday September 14 in the hopes of finding a special four-legged friend to become the official furry face of Darwin Escapes.

Proud pet owners are invited to stop by the company’s stand where they’ll take part in a photo shoot with a free download print of their pet and be able to enter their prized dog. After the weekend, the top dogs will be entered onto a regional shortlist, which will be voted for via social media. Seven regional winners will then go paw-to-paw following the DogFest events around the UK in a grand final public vote, with one lucky dog crowned the official ‘Dog Face of Darwin’.

The winning pup will win a starring role in marketing campaigns and exciting PR opportunities throughout the year, as well as two UK breaks at any of Darwin Escapes’ 26 dog-friendly resorts.

In addition to the search for a canine ambassador, visitors to DogFest at Harewood House will also be given the chance to win a UK holiday break for up to six guests worth over £600, plus a chance to spin the wheel to win a prize every time.

Drew Campbell, Chief Operating Officer at Darwin Escapes, said: “Our parks are all about making magical memories and we know that no UK getaway is complete without your furry family members. At Darwin Escapes, we create unforgettable, dog-friendly holiday experiences, so we thought it was only fitting that our new brand ambassador has four legs and a wagging tail.

“We can’t wait to meet the amazing dogs and their proud owners at DogFest to celebrate everything we enjoy about holidaying with our four-legged friends.”

Visitors to DogFest will find Darwin Escapes located next to the Live Events Arena, where the team will be showcasing their collection of dog-friendly parks and lodges across the UK.

Darwin Escapes operates 26 different resorts across the UK, offering a variety of holidays, holiday home ownership, spa escapes, and golf breaks.