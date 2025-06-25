"Don’t always believe the pack": Expert's urgent warning to Yorkshire dog owners about misinformation minefield online

There are now more dogs living in Yorkshire than ever before, with estimates suggesting around 13 million pups are part of our families across the UK. But with this growing number of canine companions has come a worrying rise in so-called dog “experts” dispensing advice online. And not all of it is helpful – or even safe.

From viral TikToks promoting harsh training methods to well-meaning but misguided blog posts, dog owners can find themselves overwhelmed by conflicting information.

That’s why Jo Middleton, a dog trainer and owner of the ethical canine learning platform Canine Principles, is urging pet parents to think twice before following every bit of advice they scroll past.

“Misinformation online isn’t just unhelpful, it can harm your relationship with your dog and even compromise their welfare,” Jo says. “There’s no one-size-fits-all approach. Every dog is an individual, and the best guidance will always be rooted in kindness, science, and understanding.”

Jo Middleton is issuing this urgent warning to Yorkshire dog owners - Animal News Agency

Jo says the rise in dog ownership is a wonderful thing, but only if owners have the right information. “We all want the best for our dogs,” she says. “And that starts with tuning out the noise, and listening to what truly matters, the wellbeing of our canine companions.”

Here are Jo’s five top tips to help you sift fact from fiction and ensure your dog’s welfare remains the top priority:

1. An Opinion Is Not a Fact

Just because someone has a large following or speaks with confidence doesn’t mean they’re offering reliable advice. “Lots of advice online is anecdotal,” Jo explains. “That means it’s based on one person’s experience, which might not apply to your dog, or anyone else’s.”

Instead, she recommends seeking information grounded in evidence-based science, particularly from those with formal training in canine behaviour or veterinary qualifications. Look for content that cites reliable sources and encourages gentle, force-free methods.

2. Avoid Any Advice Which Tells You to Dominate or Control Your Dog

One of the most persistent and damaging myths in dog training is the idea that dogs are trying to “dominate” their humans, and that owners need to establish themselves as the “alpha.” Jo says this thinking is not only outdated but harmful.

“Dogs are not plotting to take over your home,” she says. “The dominance myth has been thoroughly debunked by modern science, yet it still shows up online in the form of harsh, punitive advice. If anyone tells you to pin your dog down, shout at them, or starve them to get compliance, scroll on by.”

3. Your Dog Will Guide You: Tune Into Their Happiness

Every dog is different. What works for one may not work for another, and the most valuable tool in your training kit is observation. “You know your dog better than anyone,” Jo says. “Watch how they respond. Are they relaxed? Do they look to you with trust and joy? That’s the sign of a good approach.”

She urges owners to learn the basics of canine body language, as understanding your dog’s subtle cues – like lip licking, yawning, or turning away – can help prevent problems before they escalate.

4. Training Should Build Connection, Not Fear

If a piece of advice leads to your dog becoming scared, withdrawn, or over-stimulated, it’s a sign that something’s wrong. Good training builds trust, not obedience through fear. Jo says: “The goal is a relationship based on mutual respect, not control.”

She recommends avoiding trends that push dogs too fast, such as social media challenges, or tools like prong collars or electric collars, which are illegal to use in many places for a reason.

5. Check the Credentials Behind the Advice

Not all online “experts” are what they seem. “Best practice in dog care and training evolves with science,” Jo says. “So it’s vital to check who’s behind the advice you’re reading, and whether their knowledge is up-to-date.”

She recommends looking for professionals who are qualified through regulated training providers. “That means their knowledge has been assessed and approved to the highest standard,” she explains.