Fasten your seat belts as morning flights will be very grumpy

A better morning could mean a better flight. New research reveals an astonishing 67 per cent of British passengers admit they’ve boarded their flight feeling irritable or unwell. That figure rises to 79 per cent among 25-34-year-olds.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many say it's because they've missed out on breakfast. With one in six (17 per cent) admitting to usually skipping the most important meal of the day before a flight, that’s a lot of grumpy passengers.

Most Popular

Missing breakfast is becoming an actual relationship issue, with over one in six say they’ve had a tense moment with their partner over their missed morning meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study, commissioned by Heathrow Express, has also revealed rushing to catch an early flight can lead to many of us failing to keep to basic hygiene measures.

Passengers boarding the new 4:34am Heathrow Express train - the earliest-ever service - were treated to a surprise breakfast from Quaker Oats and foodie TV personality David Templer

One in four (28 per cent) admit they’ve skipped washing to make an early departure time, while one in six (16 per cent) have confessed to leaving the house without brushing their teeth. Meanwhile one in five (19 per cent) didn’t even use the toilet before heading out the door.

The research has been done to support the launch of Heathrow Express’s new 4.34am departure from London Paddington – its earliest-ever train to Heathrow, running Monday to Saturday.

Aoife Considine, business lead at Heathrow Express, says:We know early flights can turn mornings into a scramble, and that often means the important things – like breakfast – get pushed aside. By looking closely at how and when our passengers travel, we identified a clear need for earlier services to help reach 6am departures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our new 4.34am train is designed to make those early flights easier to catch. With just a 15-minute journey from Central London to Heathrow, it’s a smarter, more efficient way to travel – so you can arrive calm, prepared, and with time to start your day right.

The new earlier non-stop 15-minute connection between London Paddington and Heathrow Airport means you can make sure you are washed and fed before going on holiday or a business trip. With spacious seating, free Wi-Fi, and generous luggage space it’s the fastest, smoothest, and most stress-free way to reach the airport.

And to launch the new 4.34am service - and help passengers arrive better prepared for their flights - Heathrow Express provided them with an early breakfast treat.

The airport rail link teamed up with Quaker and food-loving TV personality David Templer to offer passengers two exclusive oat-based breakfasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Templer explains: I’m always looking for ways to make life more efficient – and nothing says efficient like a 15-minute train to the airport and breakfast already sorted. These oat breakfasts were designed for those early starts when you’re short on time but still want something that hits the spot – both nutritious and delicious.