Free grief support available in Yorkshire this festive season

This National Grief Awareness Week, end-of-life care and bereavement charity Sue Ryder is highlighting to grieving people the local support available to them as they face the festive season.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from editor David Summers, and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity, which runs Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice near Keighley, Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Leeds and a series of Grief Kind Spaces in the county, offers a range of bereavement services and wants to raise awareness of the support available - especially at a time of year traditionally filled with celebrations that can intensify feelings of sadness for people who are grieving.

“Grief can feel isolating at any time, but it can hit people harder during the festive season,” said Tracy Brierly, Sue Ryder’s Grief Kind Space Co-ordinator for the region. “This is why we want to remind people the support available here in Yorkshire and the steps people can take to acknowledge their grief and care for their emotional wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sue Ryder runs several Grief Kind Spaces across the region, offering welcoming and supportive regular drop-in sessions for anyone who has been bereaved. Supported by Sue Ryder volunteers, people can share their experiences of grief, helping them to feel heard and less alone.”

Grief Kind Spaces

Sue Ryder Grief Kind Spaces are held regularly in different venues in the area and operate on a drop-in basis with no need to register.

Timeline

In anticipation of the additional support people who are grieving might need at this time of year, the charity wants local people to know they will be operating at the following dates, locations and times during December and the start of January before returning to regular drop-in session times:

Village Hotel North Leeds, Headingley, Leeds: Monday 10am until 12pm on 2, 9, 16, 23 December 2024 and 6 January 2025. Leeds Rhinos, Headingley Stadium, Leeds: Tuesday 2.30pm to 4.30pm on 3 and 10 December 2024. From 2025 sessions will run every Friday from beginning 10 January 2025 from 10.00am until 12 noon Teamsport Bradford: Tuesday 2.30 to 4.30pm on 3, 10, 17 December 2024 and 7 January 2025. Baildon Rugby Club, Shipley: Thursday 10am until 12pm on 5, 12, 19 December 2024 and 2 January 2025. Bradford and Bingley Sports Club, Bingley: Thursday 10am until 12 pm on 5, 12 and December 2024 and 2 January 2025. Fisher Medical Centre, Skipton: Friday 10am until 12pm on 6, 13, 20 December 2024 and 3 January 2025 The Old Courthouse, Thirsk sessions restart Thursday 9 January 2.30 to 4.30pm then weekly every Thursday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy added “Grief doesn’t have a timeline, and the holidays, festivals or seasons you traditionally celebrate can be an emotionally complex time."

“We really hope by sharing details of the Sue Ryder bereavement support available here in Yorkshire over the coming months we can help people find a way to navigate this season."

For more information on Sue Ryder Grief Kind Spaces visit www.sueryder.org/Spaces