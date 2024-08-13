From Tacos to Teapots: Banyan Leeds' New Menu is definitely made for sharing

Beloved bar and kitchen Banyan, located in Leeds City Centre and Harrogate, has launched an exciting new sharing menu, designed to encourage communal dining and bring friends, family, and colleagues closer together over a variety of delicious dishes and drinks.

Celebrating global cuisine, the new food menu features a mix of British classics and popular international dishes, ensuring there is something to satisfy every palate. Similarly, the new drinks menu is infused with global influences, offering everything from Caribbean rum punches to South American tequila margaritas so that every guest can find a drink to enjoy.

Highlights of the revamped food menu include standout sharing dishes perfect for two, or more for larger groups with the 20oz British grass-fed bone Signature Sharing Steak – a luxurious feast perfect for any steak lover. Crafted to impress, another option is the Pan-Asian Chicken Trio – a tantalising journey through Asia's most delicious chicken dishes. Perfect for a night out with friends or date night and the crowd-pleasing Tacos Your Way – a tasty dish that you can build yourself.

The small plates menu has a selection of delicious dishes to choose from, with highlights including; crispy Truffle Croquettes, succulent Garlic King Prawns infused with refined flavours and smothered in garlic butter and lemon and mouthwatering Asparagus Rarebit – a classic favourite with the perfect combination of textures and tastes. Plant-based lovers can enjoy the Crispy Smoked Tofu – a must try dish for those seeking new flavours.

Additionally, the Leeds and Harrogate restaurants have expanded its small plates selection with mix-and-match options, along with three new main courses and three new sandwich and salad dishes.

The drinks menu has also seen a vibrant update, introducing showstopping shareable cocktails that add a touch of theatre to any gathering. Get ready for lift off with the all-new Margarita Flight – mix and match your favourite iconic Margaritas, served on a flight board. Choose from Classic, Spicy, and Mango to sample different flavours and cheers to Margarita moments. Alternatively, indulge in one of Banyan’s Teapot Sharers, Florence Flask Sharers or the deliciously sweet and nostalgic Rhubarb and Custard cocktail tree.

Banyan has also broadened its beverage offerings with new spritz cocktails and a selection of low and no-alcohol drinks, along with adding twelve new cocktails to the 2-4-1 section, providing more varied and affordable options for guests.

Laura Lewis, Marketing Director at Arc Inspirations, commented: “At Banyan, we love bringing people together, whatever the occasion. Whether you're catching up with friends, celebrating a special occasion, or simply enjoying a night out, our new food and drink menu specialises in sharing.

“We're excited to introduce this new sharer menu to our Banyan Leeds and Harrogate venues, as well as our other venues including Newcastle and Manchester – Spinningfields and The Corn Exchange.”