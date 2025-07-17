Is that a Poo-casso? Doggy themed ‘National Pooptrait Gallery’ pops up in London

It’s the cheeky new exhibition which turns doggy derrières into mutt-erpieces

The National Pooptrait Gallery has popped up outside London’s National Portrait Gallery, giving iconic artworks an irreverent twist.

Pictures include Vincent Van Guff, featuring Bestie the Westie, Leonardo De Stinky, featuring Penny the cockapoo and Andy Butthole, featuring Rocky the miniature schnauzer.

The exhibition, created by YuMOVE, opens as picnic season kicks off with new research revealing that more than half of dog owners (62%) feel embarrassed when their dog has a poo while people are enjoying their nibbles in the park.

The poll also revealed that 73% of dogs experience more digestive issues in the summer, which is often caused by scavenging, a change in routine, or poor diets.

Upset tummies also give their owners a headache, with eight in 10 owners left feeling guilty for leaving dog poo because they can’t pick it up.

Alongside the portraits, the Pooptrait Gallery features helpful information on common digestive complaints - such as runny poo, scooting and excessive wind.

Rocky the miniature schnauzer

Fiona Hope, CEO of YuMOVE, said: “With lots of dogs experiencing a digestive upset particularly in the summer months, it’s great to be able to bring this important topic into the spotlight.