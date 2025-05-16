Leeds Marathon runners raise more than £26,000 for Sue Ryder

27 runners have raised an incredible £26,000 for Sue Ryder after taking to the streets for the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, with donations still coming in.

The popular race saw thousands of joggers take part, including Andrew Norman, who said: “I chose to raise much needed funds for Sue Ryder, running the Leeds Marathon in memory of my dear friend and work colleague, Jo.

“Jo spent her final days being cared for by the team at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, with her family and friends at her bedside. At the most awful of times, the Sue Ryder team were truly amazing. Their care, support and kindness were of an immeasurable level.

“The thoughts of a dearly loved friend and the support of the Sue Ryder team made the hard parts - especially the heat – worthwhile. I want to share a massive thank you to you all, and to everyone who supported me to raise money for this fantastic cause.”

Clare Humphreys, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said: "The Rob Burrows Leeds Marathon was an incredible event once again this year, and we are so grateful to all the amazing runners who took part in support of Sue Ryder. Your dedication and effort mean so much, helping us continue providing compassionate care to those in their final days and essential support for their families during difficult times.

“To every runner who chose to run for Sue Ryder - you made a difference. Your commitment ensures that we can keep delivering the care and support that so many rely on.

“If you’ve been inspired by this year’s incredible runners, we’d love for you to join Team Sue Ryder in the future and take on your own challenge. Your support truly changes lives.”