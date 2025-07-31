Nearly a quarter of Yorkshire & the Humber pet owners admit they haven’t taken any steps to pet-proof their home

All pet owners understand no matter what they do, it's hard to keep your home from showing signs of wear and tear. Petplan’s recent findings revealed a significant 41% of UK pet owners replace damaged household items annually due to pet-related damage.

In Petplan’s survey among over 1,000 UK dog and cat owners, 41% of Yorkshire & the Humber pet owners have had to replace household items due to pet-related damage – with a joint 32% replacing furniture and shoes the most.

When it comes to pet-proofing the home, 26% of Yorkshire & the Humber pet owners close the door in certain rooms which may not be pet-friendly, followed by 24% covering their bins.

Yet a surprising 24% of Yorkshire & the Humber pet owners say they haven’t taken any steps to pet-proof their home.

Furthermore, only 58% Yorkshire & the Humber pet owners know that certain garden chemicals can be harmful/toxic to pets revealing a lack of knowledge on the common dangers in the home.

Petplan's vet expert, Dr Brian Faulkner, comments “We all love our pets, but unless we’re proactive as pet owners, there is always a price to pay. From damaged carpets to ruined clothes, a lack of effective training can make our home environment less relaxing than it should be.”

“Equally, a failure to pet-proof our homes presents real risks to cats and dogs. And with the relative rise of pets that live indoors, it’s more important than ever that we learn how to create a pet-friendly home, as well as ensure you’re insured should they get into anything.”