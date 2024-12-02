Priest transitions to become a funeral celebrant

After a fulfilling 25 years of ministry, Father Martin Stone is embarking on a new chapter — helping families navigate their most difficult moments as a compassionate funeral celebrant.

Fr Martin’s mission is to walk beside people at their time of loss, offering guidance and support as they plan a service that pays fitting tribute to the life of their loved one.

Fr Martin understands the importance of saying goodbye in a way that feels meaningful and is committed to helping local residents through this difficult time with the dignity, respect and understanding that is fitting.

Whether traditional or alternative, religious or humanist in style, he will seek to help organise a service that truly celebrates a person’s life and memory and provide a space for healing.

A former parishioner shared: “With his years of experience guiding individuals through life’s most poignant moments, Fr Martin brings a deep sense of empathy, wisdom and calm to families during their time of need.”

Fr Martin comes from a Chesterfield based family with deep roots in public service. Several members of his family have served the town as councillors, with three holding the distinguished position of mayor.

His father, in recognition of his significant contributions to the community, was awarded the honorary title of Alderman. This strong tradition of service has shaped Fr Martin's commitment to giving back, both through his years in ministry and now as a funeral celebrant.

“Leaving church ministry wasn’t an easy decision,” he said, “but my heart remains focused on helping others through the grief and healing process that follows loss.

"Whether religious or non-religious, I am honoured to offer support and comfort to families during some of the hardest times in their lives, guiding them in creating a service that truly reflects their loved one’s life and memory. It’s a privilege to be able to help in this way and I see this new role as my personal way of continuing to give back.”