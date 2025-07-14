Protecting your pet in a heatwave

With temperatures continuing to climb and the UK settling in for a sweltering summer, it's the ideal time to bring out the picnic blanket to enjoy the sunshine. But with this perfect picnic weather comes a warning for pet owners.

According to search data gathered by Agria Pet Insurance, there is a growing knowledge gap between dog and cat owners when it comes to heatwave preparation and symptom awareness.

Dog owners are already searching for specific solutions such as “summer dog bed”, “dog shoes for summer”, and even “dog summer hats”. In fact, searches for “ways to keep dogs cool in summer” have risen by 250% over the past five years.

In contrast, cat owners are only just beginning to show concern, with “ways to keep cats cool in summer” and “cat panting” emerging as a breakout search terms this year, showing rising search interest for the first time ever.

Leading pet insurer Agria is warning pet owners of the dangers of heat to dogs, cats, rabbits, and other furry friends as experts predict a scorching summer ahead.

Concerningly, cats are very prone to heatstroke because they have few ways to regulate their body temperature – relying on panting and licking their fur to cool down.

Lars Mortensen, Head Veterinarian at Agria App says, “It’s never been more vital for pet owners to understand the risks associated with hot weather. As average summer temperatures rise, animals are even more susceptible to heatstroke than humans.

“At Agria, pet welfare is the foundation of our ethos. We’re happy to see dog owners taking the advice offered and preparing to keep their pets cool. Now, we’re keen to raise awareness of the dangers cats also face to encourage cat owners to follow suit.

"By taking preventative measures and knowing how to spot the signs of overheating, all pet owners can keep their best friends happy and healthy all summer long.”

Lars’ top tips to prepare your pet for a heatwave

Provide ample shade and ventilation: Pets will naturally seek out cooler areas when it’s hot. Make sure these areas are available around your yard or garden using parasols and ventilate with fans or air conditioning indoors. Cats, in particular, appreciate a shaded tiled surface inside.

Keep fresh water available: Keep bowls or drinking bottles of fresh water available wherever your pet likes to spend time – indoors and outdoors. For dogs, bring water on the go for mid-walk hydration.

Never leave pets in cars: No animal should ever be left alone in a parked car, for any amount of time. In hot weather, the temperature in a car can quickly climb to dangerous levels, putting your pet at risk of potentially fatal heatstroke. Leave them at home where they can stay cool.

Adjust exercise routines: Vigorous exercise can increase the risk of overheating and dehydration. On the hottest days, reduce your pet’s exercise and save walks and playtime for the cooler hours around dawn and dusk.

Protect their paws: Before letting your pet walk on pavement, sand, or other outdoor surfaces, test it with your hand. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for their paws. Dogs can benefit from paw booties or wax, but cats and rabbits should be kept inside or on grass.

Create cooling stations: A damp towel, cooling mat, frozen water bottle, or tiled surface can provide animals with some much-needed relief. Keep these available at intervals throughout your pet’s space so they can seek them out when needed.

Groom regularly: Remove loose fur from your pet’s coat with regular grooming sessions. Cats, dogs and rabbits cannot sweat, so removing this layer makes it easier for them to maintain a normal body temperature in hot weather.

Excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, appetite loss, vomiting, confusion, and collapse can all be signs of serious heatstroke in dogs, cats and rabbits. As well as taking the preventative measures listed above, watch pets closely during hot weather, and be prepared to contact a vet if these symptoms arise.