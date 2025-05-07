Survey reveals what Yorkshire and the Humber pet owners wish they knew before getting an animal companion

A new survey has lifted the lid on what Yorkshire and the Humber pet owners wish they’d known before bringing a new puppy or kitten into their life.

Getting a cat or dog is a big decision and commitment that will last years, with even seasoned owners knowing that there is always something new to learn when bringing home kittens or puppies.

The research, commissioned by Pet Health Club, has revealed the top 10 things dog and cat owners in Yorkshire and the Humber wish they had known prior to taking home their furry friend, and the leading pet health plan provider has created an online quiz to make sure potential pet owners know what’s in store.

A OnePoll survey of 2,000 pet owners found that 66% of those with a dog described the first few months of ownership as a crash course in canine chaos. However, the survey also outlines the paws-itives to owning a cat or dog from mental health boosts to companionship.

The number one thing puppy owners wish they knew was the fact they’d need to carry emergency poo bags in every pocket, while how much cats shed and fur getting everywhere took the top spot for kitten and cat owners.

Dogs were also found to have selective hearing while cat owners quickly discovered all furniture becomes fair game for scratching – despite having scratching posts.

Many said they quickly learned that ‘walkies’ means going out in all weathers – come rain, wind or snow (21%)– and that their spot on the sofa would be taken the moment they got up (21%).

Other surprises for dog mums and dads included 5am wake-up calls for no apparent reason (13%), the fact they would need their teeth brushed (13%) – and discovering their dog could track down and roll in the smelliest things (19%).

For cat owners, 30% said they were surprised to find no matter how many scratching posts they bought, furniture was still fair game, according to the research commissioned by Pet Health Club, which is available from more than 800 veterinary practices across the UK and Ireland.

And while cat owners may have splashed out on a fancy bed, their cat preferred the cardboard box it came in (24%) while others noted their pet’s uncanny ability to knock things off shelves – seemingly just to watch them fall (17%).

The research however also shows how many benefits come from owning a pet, from better mental wellbeing to being more active, with 57% of those surveyed saying the most rewarding part of having a pet is the unconditional love and companionship.

Despite the unexpected quirks, more than half of dog owners (58%) said having a pet has improved their physical health, while it gives a mood boost to 67%.

Among cat owners, 61% said their mental health had improved since bringing their pet home.

Pet Health Club has developed an online quiz to help potential pet owners decide if they’re ready for the responsibility, or whether they need to do more research first.

Dr. Candela Baeza Penas, clinical director for Rae, Bean + Partners Vets in Boroughbridge, which is part of the Pet Health Club network of vets, said: “Every pet comes with their own quirks – and while many of these become the things owners grow to love most, they can take a bit of getting used to at first.

“Whether you’re a seasoned dog or cat owner, or bringing home your very first pet, there’s always something new to learn. Some behaviours might be funny or unexpected, while others are linked to their health – from needing tailored parasite treatments to staying on top of their dental hygiene.

“It’s easy to underestimate just how much care pets need behind the scenes. In reality, every day is a school day, and it’s completely normal for owners to feel a bit out of their depth at the start.”

Candela at Rae, Bean + Partners Vets continued: “Our research shows that owning a pet brings so many positives – from better mental wellbeing to being more active – but it’s also something that can reshape your whole routine.

“Many people find themselves adjusting their day-to-day life to fit in walks, feeding times or vet visits. This was especially true after the lockdowns, when life suddenly sped back up again, and many pets had to adapt too.

“That’s where support can make all the difference, as we help owners stay on top of their pet’s healthcare without added stress.

“It’s about giving owners peace of mind, so they can focus on enjoying time with their pets.”