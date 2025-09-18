Transforming lives in Hull: Places for People and StreetGames empower young people through sport
Delivered by Hull Futsal Club at Thoresby Primary School in the HU5 area - the initiative is part of a wider national campaign that has reached nearly 2,000 young people across 13 PfP communities in England.
Places Foundation – part of PfP – teamed up with StreetGames in 2021 to invest in sport in PfP local communities to improve young people’s access to sport and physical activity. The success led to project being expanded last year to include six more areas including Hull.
Jamie Dickinson, Group Head of Social Impact at Places Foundation, said: “The Hull project is a brilliant example of how sport can be used to transform not just individual lives, but entire communities. By working with trusted local partners and listening to the needs of young people, we’ve created a space where they feel safe, supported, and inspired.
“At PfP, we are committed to making a real difference to the lives of our customers who need it most, and partnerships like this are not only improving health and wellbeing but are also a great way to bring communities together.”
In Hull, the focus was on creating free, accessible sport opportunities for young people from low socio-economic backgrounds, particularly those who were inactive, girls, or in need of mental wellbeing support. With a focus on football, basketball, and cricket, the sessions helped the young people build confidence, develop friendships, and feel a renewed sense of belonging in their community.
Local coaches with deep roots in the area led the sessions, supported by the school’s wellbeing officer who helped identify young people who would benefit the most and ensure the programme met their needs. The programme has made an impressive impact so far with 81 young people taking part, 25 of them were girls, a significant achievement in engaging underrepresented groups, and two have progressed into volunteer roles, developing leadership skills and giving back to their community.
Participants reported increased confidence, improved physical activity levels, and stronger social connections. These outcomes reflect the success of the ‘doorstep sport’ model developed by StreetGames and PfP, which focuses on delivering sport in the right place, at the right time, and in the right style to engage young people who are traditionally hard to reach.
Stuart Felce, UK Director, Strategic Business Relationships at StreetGames, said: “The Hull project clearly demonstrated the power of community sport to change lives. By focusing on inclusion and wellbeing, we’ve helped young people grow in confidence, build friendships, and feel a stronger sense of belonging. The fact that 25 girls took part and two young people have already stepped into volunteer roles shows just how powerful this approach can be. It’s about more than just sport, it’s about creating safe, supportive spaces where young people can thrive and communities can come together.”With strong support from the school and local community, the sessions are expected to continue. The success of the Hull project highlights the importance of flexibility, variety in activities, and deep-rooted community partnerships in creating lasting change.