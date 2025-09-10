Vaccination offer provides peace of mind for pet owners
Available at Your Family Vets on Wetherby Road, the deal, which costs just £10, includes a vaccination which covers infectious diseases for cats and dogs* plus a health check by the experienced team.
Approaching its first-year anniversary in November, clinical director and veterinary surgeon Phil Simon along with his team are now looking forward to welcoming new customers along with their much-loved pets.
Phil said: “When we took over the old practice, a lot of people thought it had closed for good but I’m happy to say we’re very much open for business.
“The cost of living might put people off getting their pet the right cover, so we’ve put this offer in place to encourage owners to make sure their pet has all the right inoculations while giving them peace of mind.
“We truly believe that prevention is better than cure and not getting your beloved pet vaccinated and checked over could lead to issues later on, so it’s always wise to make sure they’re covered.
“And as an independent, family-run practice, customers can rest assured we’ll give their pets the care they very much deserve.”
With the £10 offer being available for the first 100 new customers, Phil is advising pet owners get in touch sooner rather than later, as once they’re gone, they’re gone.
The practice also benefits from plenty of parking, making it easy for customers to visit.
To book one of the £10 slots or for further information please visit https://yfvets.co.uk/ or call 01423 900770.
* Dogs - Distemper; Parvovirus; Hepatitis; Leptospirosis
* Cats – Cat Flu; Panleukopenia