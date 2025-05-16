Would you sacrifice your dream home for your dog? Nearly half in Yorkshire say yes, survey finds

A guide dog puppy relaxes under a chair at Cotswolds Omaze House

Nearly half of dog owners (43%) in Yorkshire would ditch their dream home if it didn’t suit their four-legged companion, according to new research by Guide Dogs - revealing just how deeply pets influence property decisions across the country.

The findings, released today, to mark Guide Dogs’ partnership with the Cotswolds Omaze Million Pound House Draw, shows just how far the Yorkshire public will go for their beloved dogs. From skipping desirable amenities to blowing the budget, Yorkshire goes barking mad for their dogs – and the research proves it:

77% of Yorkshire dog owners who expect to move home said the needs and happiness of their dog would influence what property they choose in the future.

54% of Yorkshire dog owners said their dog’s happiness has influenced where they live in the UK.

28% admit to going over budget to have a more dog-friendly house. Among those who overspent when buying a home, 6% spent over £100,000 more than planned.

More than a third (37%) of Yorkshire dog owners would bring their dog to a house viewing or already have.

67% would be willing to forgo key location features in favour of a more dog-friendly house, with being ‘near schools’ (29%), ‘being near friends and family’ (25%), and being ‘close to public transport’ (22%) among the most cited aspects people would be willing to give up.

The research also revealed a generational divide across the UK, with over half of Gen Z (51%) saying they’d walk away from their dream home if it wasn’t suitable for their dog compared to 34% of Baby Boomers. At a time when young people are struggling to get on the housing ladder, the fact so many could be willing to sacrifice their own housing aspirations for their dog’s happiness shows just how much this generation prioritises pets over property. This commitment extended to their budgets too, with 51% of Generation Z admitting they’ve spent over budget when renting or buying a home in order to meet their dog’s needs, compared to just 7% of Baby Boomers.

Ringo the guide dog relaxes at home

Tim Stafford, Principal Officer for Canine Affairs at Guide Dogs, said: “For many of us, dogs aren’t just pets - they’re part of the family and often make a house a home. When it comes to finding the perfect property, they’re often the deciding factor – even coming to the house viewings!”

And it’s not just about creature comforts. More than half of respondents nationally (55%) said they’d prefer a spacious garden for their dog over a walk-in wardrobe for themselves, while 33% would choose a home with pet-friendly design, such as built-in pet gates or doggy showers, over a gym or spa.

The survey results come as Guide Dogs celebrates its ongoing partnership with Omaze, whose Million Pound House Draw offers participants the chance to win a quintessential house in the Cotswolds worth over £5 million, plus £250,000 in cash – the perfect dog-friendly pad. The funds raised through this partnership will cover the first two months of life for all guide dog puppies born this year, helping transform the lives of people with sight loss.