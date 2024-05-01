Yorkshire: Last minute wanderers

Many will be familiar with the larger touristy hotspots such as York but the experts at Stayforlong are revealing their best hidden gems recommendations for the last-minute adventurers wanting to explore what Yorkshire has to offer.

With nearly 10+ years of experience helping their customers book holidays both short and long, Nadia Elgabu gives her list of the best places to visit and stay in Yorkshire.

Where to Visit:

The Knaresborough Viaduct, is one of the most famous views in Yorkshire, England.

Gaping Gill: Set in the Yorkshire Dales this magnificent cave is home to a free-flowing waterfall (Fall Beck). It’s one of the most famous caves in the Yorkshire Dales and boasts one of the largest underground chambers in Britian. Truly a magical place cave allows for visitors to winch down and explore – a unique experience the whole family will enjoy.

Chapel of Our Lady of the Crag: In idyllic Knaresborough you’ll find the chapel of Our Lady of the Crag – a hidden away Catholic chapel with a carving on the exterior cliff-face. Knaresborough is the perfect place to visit whether you’re after a romantic river stroll, or something to entertain the kids – don’t forget to take leisurely stroll to see Mother Shipton’s Cave. And no trip to Knaresborough is complete without a visit to Knaresborough Castle and Museum - if you’re planning a trip to scenic Knaresborough this is one stop not to miss.

Haworth: Home to the Bronte sisters nestled on a hilltop in West Yorkshire – Haworth is not one to miss. The quintessential Yorkshire Village is bustling with cafes and restaurants with incredible views of the rolling Yorkshire countryside. Fancy a tipple? Pop into Haworth Steam Brewery, the brewery masterfully crafts Yorkshire-based beers and gin. They have recently partnered with Gascoigne Tonic – to create the ultimate Yorkshire G&T.

Dalby Forest: Located within the North York Moors National Park – the Dalby Forest is an impressive 8,000 acres of stunning woods with hiking trails, mountain biking access and a café for visitors. A visit to Dalby Forest gives visitors a chance to explore The Gruffalo orienteering course, the Gruffalo Trail and for those looking for a more adventurous day out, be sure to test your nerve and swing between the trees at Go Ape.

Where to Stay:

If this is a familiar story to you, then don’t worry, Stayforlong still have lots of availably for a last-minute getaway. For those looking for a last-minute city break stay consider The Grand York – a beautiful hotel located directly next to the train station and positioned walking distance from all that York has to offer, plus it makes a perfect base, and it is rated superb for sightseeing this is the perfect place to stay for those looking to experience Yorkshire.

For a unique countryside stay, consider the luxurious Priory located in North Yorkshire. This unique country cottage will feel like a home away from home with the added amenities of a luxurious stay. Located 1.km from the Middleham city centre and to key destinations, such as the acropolis and positioned between the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors national parks – this is the ideal break for those looking for a taste of the country.