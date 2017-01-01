Yorkshire Post

Brexit is chance to reform support for farmers - report

Claudia Lawrence has been missing since 2009.

New law will ‘lessen the strain’ on families of missing people

Theodore Silvester, five.

First pictures of boy, 5, who died while at school in Yorkshire

Jason Liversidge smiles as he hears his voice for the first time, as the 41-year-old father who has motor neurone disease will be able to keep his Yorkshire accent despite the fact he is losing the ability to speak. PIC: PA

Father with motor neurone disease to keep Yorkshire accent as he loses speech

Body found in search for missing Ryedale man

Leeds United fans outraged as Turkish flag is flown at Huddersfield stadium

Tosh McDonald - Train driver, union boss and biker

Labour promises a “Crossrail for the North”

Image issued by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) of an incident in which a laser was directed at a police helicopter, as people shining laser pens at pilots, train and bus drivers could be jailed or face hefty fines under a tougher new law. (Photo: NPAS/PA)

People who shine laser pens at pilots and drivers could face jail

Tom Richmond: Theresa May’s Brexit position not as dominant as it appears

Tom Richmond

Belle of Brid who’s still shipshape and sprightly at 70

Headline acts announced for Radio 1’s Big Weekend - in Hull

Drones could provide ‘super-fast’ delivery service to rural areas

How Brexit could save Yorkshire’s steel industry
Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner.

Huddersfield Town 2 Leeds United 1: Wagner ‘sorry’ for ugly scenes as Terriers edge out Leeds

Isaiah Brown pokes the ball past Leeds Pontus Jansson.

Huddersfield Town 2 Leeds United 1: Managers sent to the stands as Town claim late win

Huddersfield's Tomy Smith celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Brighton. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Huddersfield Town v Leeds United: Stakes as high as ever in age old West Yorkshire rivalry

Hull City manager Marco Silva

Hull City 2 Liverpool 0 reaction and ratings: Marco Silva delighted with his Liverpool conquerors

Hull City 2 Liverpool 0: N'Diaye and Niasse breathe life into Tigers survival bid

Sheffield United 4 AFC Wimbledon 0: Win will silence critics, says Blades boss Wilder

'My lads performed to their limits' - Paul Warne unsure how Rotherham United lost at Bristol City

England 19 France 16: Five things we learned from the Six Nations opener...

Josh Scowen was awarded the man of the match prize for Barnsley

Barnsley 0 Preston North End 0: Play-offs not on our mind, insists Reds boss Paul Heckingbottom

Chris Waters: England must forget quickly their troubled winter tours

The Financial Conduct Authority is looking at issues facing SMEs in relation to financial services

Banking scandals have had catastrophic impact on victims, says MP

Ken Morrison pictured at his Bradford HQ

Ken Morrison: Mogul who never lost his gift for thrift

Dido Harding, chief executive of TalkTalk, set to leave after seven years.

TalkTalk chief executive to step down

BT. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Former TUC head appointed to BT’s Openreach

Record number of iPhones sold by Apple

Lord Livingston to take over as chairman of Dixons Carphone

Wizz Air cuts profit guidance

New head of first direct bank named

Alumasc's chief executive Paul Hooper said the firm is cutting the ground at the new Goole site.

Alumasc earnings on the rise

Mark Casci: The Government must put its money where its mouth is on industrial strategy

Mark Casci
Claire Robinson, pictured at her home in Leeds, says she struggles to make ends meet.

The faces of poverty in modern Britain

President Donald Trump sits at his desk as he waits for White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, left, to deliver three executive orders for his signature, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Why Donald Trump’s Wall might be built in Sheffield

Ed Balls has been rehearsing his Gangnam Style routine.

Ed’s on tour in search of votes

The cast of The Moorside which is based on the false kidnap of Shannon Matthews. Photographer: Stuart Wood.

Why the case of Shannon Matthews is ripe for TV drama

My View: Why I’d never be a naked cleaner, and it’s nothing to do with being naked