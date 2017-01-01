Yorkshire Post

Murdered Yorkshire MP Jo Cox feared impact of British retreat from world stage

Prime Minister Theresa May, who is set to tell Donald Trump Britain and America can lead the world together with a "renewed" special relationship after Brexit. (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Theresa May wants UK to 'lead world together' with Donald Trump's USA

George Kerevan of the APPG on Fair Business Banking. Copyright � 2017 Andrew Wiard, www.andrew-wiard.com, www.reportphotos.com

MP slams ‘inadequate’ compensation schemes for small firms who have been mistreated by banks

Theresa May at PMQs.

YP Comment: May or Corbyn? It is no contest. PM exposes Labour’s disarray

For sale: Moorland retreat with ‘£1m painting hidden inside’

I’d like to s*** you, councillor tells Yorkshire hunt saboteur

David Puttnam: Brexit must not end our star role on world’s screens

Leeds's own Alistair Brownlee, left, helps his brother Jonny to get to the finish line during the Triathlon World Series event in Cozumel, Mexico, Sunday Sept. 18, 2016 (Photo: Delly Carr via AP)

Leeds: Brownlees’s brotherly love is voted a top ‘winning moment’ of 2016

News 3

Jayne Dowle: The sad puzzle of how family games and books died out

Belle of Brid who’s still shipshape and sprightly at 70

Headline acts announced for Radio 1’s Big Weekend - in Hull

Brussels sprouts: Yorkshire MP hails Brexit as end of the ‘vegetable police’

Our ‘responsibility as Northerners’ to agree on devolution, by Powerhouse minister
United's Souleymane Doukara is congratulated by his team after his wonder strike. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Big match verdict: Richard Sutcliffe on how Leeds United overcame Nottingham Forest

Flashback: Olympiacos defender Omar Elabdellaoui, left, controls the ball against Liverpool defender Jack Robinson.

Wanted man: How Hull’s Omar Elabdellaoui became a £10m Old Trafford target

Leicester City's Matty James..

James in, James out... Barnsley sign Matty James but James Bree departs for Aston Villa

Rotherham Titans head coach Justin Burnell. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Demise of London Welsh is warning to rest of Championship - Justin Burnell

Hull City v Manchester United: Marco Silva wants five new signings as Tigers look to cash in on £10m Snodgrass exit

“You won’t see many better ones this season” raves Garry Monk on THAT Leeds United goal

A man for all formats - England urged to utilise Yorkshire’s Jonny Bairstow more

Hull City accept £10million bid for Scotland international Robert Snodgrass

James Bree in action against Leeds United

Barnsley defender James Bree joins Aston Villa for "substantial fee"

Leon Wobschall: Conor Hourihane and James Coppinger are a class above | James Hanson is a good fit at Sheffield United

RBS is expected post one of its largest losses since its Government bailout at the height of the financial crisis

RBS earmarks a further £3bn for mis-selling claims

Middlesbrough and Hull City have been promoted to the Premier League, which Sky broadcasts

Sky upbeat about financial performance despite Premier League costs

Card Factory's CEO Karen Hubbard said customers responded well to its festive card ranges

Card Factory enjoys good Christmas trading

180 staff under threat as HSBC axes 62 more branches

Santander sees hike in UK profits

WH Smith upgrades forecast as travel performs strongly over Christmas

Lord Neuberger, President of the Supreme Court, announcing that the Government has lost its appeal against a ruling that the Prime Minister must seek MPs' approval to trigger the process of taking Britain out of the EU

Now spell out Brexit timetable, business leaders urge

Mark Casci: The Government must put its money where its mouth is on industrial strategy

Alec Secareanu as Gheorghe Ionescu and Josh O'Connor as Johnny Saxby in God's Own Country.

How Yorkshire’s answer to Brokeback Mountain became the toast of the Sundance Film Festival

Jasmina Foric (left) and Suhra Kalabic (right), who both fled from the fighting in Bosnia in the 90s.

Remembering the genocide in Bosnia and beyond

Beauty vlogger and industry expert Fleur de Force, who will be trialling mascaras for the Harvey Nichols Holy Grail campaign to find the best beauty products available.

Beauty: The quest for the top five make-up products today

Forget clean eating. now Gwyneth says we need to be clean sleeping

Ian McMillan: Why big isn’t necessarily better when it comes to books