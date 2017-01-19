Yorkshire Post

Trump to start work on his promises

Treatment in Germany could save life of Yorkshire mother with ‘incurable’ cancer

Jo Cox

Jo Cox appeal fund approaches £2m

More than 1,000 people descended on Shipley today for the protest march. Picture: Cat Crossley.

Women take to Yorkshire streets and march in worldwide protest against President Trump

Live video: We’ll determine course of the world for years to come pledges President Trump

Man, 18, remanded in custody charged with murder of teenager Leonne Weeks

Two charged with murder after death of Halifax man

Shots in the dark over Yorkshire’s skies

Spotting a gap: Former Yorkshire Academy product and Northamptonshire first-teamer David Paynter, the great grandson of Bodyline hero Eddie, has designed a revolutionary new cricket shoe which has been endorsed by the likes of Ashes-winning England captain Michael Vaughan and Graeme Swann and which could make things more comfortable on the county circuit.

Weekend Interview: David Paynter - proudly filling the shoes of a famous old name

Tom Richmond: Contempt where empathy is needed over care crisis

Small beer as coffee culture takes over our drinking habits

Ed Balls sets dance floor alight in Leeds and Sheffield

Brussels sprouts: Yorkshire MP hails Brexit as end of the ‘vegetable police’

Our ‘responsibility as Northerners’ to agree on devolution, by Powerhouse minister
Barnsley celebrations after taking the lead through Ryan Kent

Barnsley 3 Leeds United 2: Exquisite Conor Hourihane free-kick gives Reds spoils in derby marred by crowd trouble

David Wagner hails "world class" Huddersfield Town performance after Ipswich win

Conor Hourihane scored Barnsley crucial third with an exquisite free-kick

Player ratings: Barnsley 3 Leeds United 2 - What we thought of the performances at Oakwell

Paul Heckingbottom and Garry Monk go head to head in their respective dugouts at Oakwell

Barnsley v Leeds United LIVE: Match updates and analysis from Oakwell

Football 1

Sheffield United 2 Gillingham 2: We threw two points away, says angry Chris Wilder

Huddersfield Town 2 Ipswich Town 0: Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown scores as Town cruise to victory

Bradford City 1 Millwall 1: James Meredith rescues point for Bantams

Rovers' Conor Grant scores. Picture: Chris Etchells

Doncaster Rovers 3 Crewe 1: Conor Grant leads Rovers to victory

Ed White: Hard yards of winter regime will serve Kyle Edmund well in long run

Fox's is based in Batley where it makes biscuits, cookies, biscuit bars and seasonal biscuits

Fox's Biscuits receives takeover offer

A Royal Mail worker at the Royal Mail's Sorting Office in Turner Road, Glasgow. Royal Mail has revealed a sharp drop in letter mailing in the busy festive season as business worries over Brexit hit marketing post. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday January 19, 2017. The group said the number of addressed letters tumbled 6% in the nine months to December 25 Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Brexit fears may have led to drop in ‘junk’ mail

Yorkshire Bank closing 39 branches, including 18 in Yorkshire

News 2

Tech firms ‘must be a part of Northern Powerhouse’

Retail and leisure sector sectors set to grow in 2017

The secret of my success: Sir Clive Woodward on the importance of listening to your team

‘Exceptional’ UK performance helps Burberry’s sales rise

News 2

EE fined for overcharging customers

Wetherspoon at Leeds City Station.

Pub group Wetherspoon to be stung by higher costs

Mark Casci: Time to end the devolution hysteria and listen to each other

A pro-EU rally was held outside Sheffield Town Hall on Wednesday July 6th. Photo: Chris Etchells

Yorkshire’s Brexit resistance: ‘The endgame is to call an end to this nonsense’

Mary Hinde who has finally found her voice at 21 thanks to staff at Henshaw's College in Harrogate who have helped her embrace new technology.

All but silent most of her life, meet the 21 year old who has finally found her voice

Family doctor and healthy living author Dr Julie Coffey at home in Sheffield

The Yorkshire GP who says we can think ourselves slim

Mindfulness: Beverley Wright taking part in a meditation session at Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School.

Vital lesson in happiness - improving children’s mental health

Stephanie Smith: Is it right or fair to target mums for ridicule?

