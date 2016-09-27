Business

Search
Business

Sainsbury’s remains under pressure

News
House of Fraser is "cautiously optimistic" of a bounce back over the festive season

House of Fraser warns of ‘very challenging’ conditions

Business
File photo of a warehouse at the Wolseley Center in Ripon, North Yorkshire, as the Plumb Center owner is set to axe up to 800 jobs as part of a restructuring that will see it shut 80 branches and a distribution centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday September 27, 2016 Photo: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire

Wolseley to axe up to 800 jobs

Business
The Card Factory has delivered a 'solid' set of interim results

Card Factory delivers ‘solid’ set of interim results

Business

Thomas Cook still feeling terror attacks pressure despite robust summer

Business

UPDATED: Supermarket price war begins to take its toll on Aldi

News

Revealed: Shortlist for our Excellence in Business Awards

News

Focus on North of England sees profits soar for Gleeson

News
CTA
Ranjit Boparan.

Bernard Matthews acquired by ‘chicken king’

News

Mark Casci: Brexit is years away, let’s not talk down our economy

England manager Sam Allerdyce.

Five things you need to know in Yorkshire’s news today

Politics
Michael O'Leary, chief executive of Ryan Air

City chiefs criticise PM’s Brexit stance

Markets
Can anything be done to stop cold calling?

YP Letters: The scourge of the ‘cold callers’ has made me frightened

Opinion
A public inquiry will now be held into the Battle of Orgreave during the Miners' Strike.

YP Comment: Orgreave: Now for the truth... Yorkshire Post revelations prompt inquiry

Opinion

Yorkshire steelworker warns of low morale as Tata loses £358m

Markets 1

Greg Wright: Jail threat will make nuisance callers hang up

Opinion

Conal Gregory: How to avoid building up a huge debt pile during university years

Personal Finance

Capital Markets: ‘Times are challening but there are opportunities to invest’

Markets

BusinessTalk TV: The continued rise of the discounters

News 1
Chinese investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing this morning

BusinessTalk TV: £100bn wiped off shares as value of Yorkshire’s top companies plummets

News 1
Co-op CEO Richard Pennycook. Picture: Scott Merrylees

BusinessTalk TV: Co-op CEO Richard Pennycook

News 1
Morrisons posted an annual profit of �242 million, down from �345 million a year ago after closing a number of stores.

Video: Morrisons profits down but customers returning says new boss

Retail 5
Leeds Digital Hub occupants Edwin Otta, Simon Edwards, Rob Julian and Ken Muir.

BusinessTalk TV: The Leeds Digital Hub

News
Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

BusinessTalk TV: Should firms get behind International Women’s Day?

News
Sports Direct has been criticised for using zero-hours contracts

BusinessTalk TV: Who really profits from zero hours contracts?

News 2

BusinessTalk: Morrisons beat City expectations for Christmas

Retail 1

BusinessTalk TV: How did the big retailers fare over Christmas?

News

BusinessTalk TV: How firms can curb domestic violence

News

BusinessTalk TV: How will economy fare in 2016?

News
It's time to respect disabled drivers and passengers, says Jayne Dowle.

Jayne Dowle: Why we must not stand for selfish people who disregard the disabled

Opinion 1
The misrepresentation of the Yorkshire Dales by Liz Jones has angered many.

Jules Marley: Tell Liz Jones I would rather have a White Rose than a Waitrose

Opinion
Has your home got the Aldi effect?

Why your home is worth an extra £5,000 if it’s near an Aldi

News

Co-op to rely only on British for bacon and lamb

News

Morrisons returns to profit

Retail

YP Letters: Closing post office services hits rural communities hard

Opinion

Unexpected promise in the bagging area: What Morrisons says it will do about checkout queues

Retail 1
Moving in  (from left) Ward Hadaway commercial partner Philip Jordan, Ward Hadaway managing partner Jamie Martin and executive partner for Ward Hadaway's Leeds office Harmajinder Hayre celebrate the move to the law firm's new home at 5 Wellington Place.

Ward Hadaway expands Yorkshire operation with move to new city offices

News
James Dinsley, graduate surveyor at Bilfinger GVA in Leeds

Property People

News
New pictures show how the HD One development will look when it is built.

Federation supports centre of excellence plan

News
For Sale signs around Harrogate.

Property prices rise due to autumn bounce-back but now is still a ‘good time to buy in Yorkshire’

News
HISTORIC SITE: (L-R) Angie Creswick, Peter Addyman, June Hargreaves, Dr David Fraser, from York Civic Trust; Tony Bowes, of Robertson Construction, and Chris Hale, of S Harrison.

Civic Trust praises student bed scheme

News
8 Park Row, Leeds

Perform expands Yorkshire headquarters

News

New owners reveal plans for £15m retail park and 140 jobs

News

Historic Yorkshire firm placed into administration

News

Scrutiny of first major buildings in masterplan

News

Pub re-opens after being hit by floods following £250,000 refurbishment

News
The Peppered Pig, based in Goole, will open the Pig Inn in January 2017 as it looks to become more of a destination outlet. The hotel will feature six en suite rooms and a function room. The business was set up in December 2009 by Sam Mitchell and her husband Glen. Mrs Mitchell always hankered for a little restaurant of her own.

Peppered Pig adds hotel rooms to the menu

News
Marc Westerman and Steve Rowbottom, directors, Westrow.

Westrow aims to stay at the cutting edge

News
think pink: Scott Hardwick, owner of Hardwick Plant, and his partner Cheryl Woollands with the pink digger bought to celebrate the impending birth of their daughter Rosie.

Pretty in pink to celebrate birth of daughter

News
Carolyn Black

Myddleton Croft: Oil and gas sector could be a good bet in uncertain times

Business
Trevor Strain, chief financial officer of Morrisons, with one of the Amazon Lockers being rolled out across stores

Morrisons playing the ‘smart game’ as the retailer’s recovery picks up speed

News
Carolyn Black, Associate Director, Myddleton Croft Investment Managers

Carolyn Black: Success in navigating portfolios through Brexit uncertainty

News
Christopher Bailey

Blackfriar: One man, two jobs a luxury Burberry could not afford

News
Chancellor George Osborne

Tom Richmond: It’s time to get personal to help close yawning skills gap

News
Companies must not be allowed to demonise whistleblowers, says Greg Wright

Greg Wright: Why we must protect whistleblowers from workplace bullying

News
Many consumers value their cheque books Photo: PA Wire

Greg Wright: It’s a cheque mate and there’s no reason not to accept it

News

Greg Wright: How the wrong kind of telegraph pole caused weeks of misery for a Yorkshire business

News

Greg Wright: A failure to invest in rail is betrayal of rural businesses

News

Greg Wright: Time to stop unscrupulous restaurants pocketing tips

News

Greg Wright: An ignorance of manufacturing has led to current crisis

News 5