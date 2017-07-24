Business diary: Saluting mentors who are inspiring a new generation

We all lead hectic lives, which makes it harder to spend time encouraging young people to follow their dreams.

Diary is always proud to acknowledge those who take time away from their day job to inspire a new generation.

Arron Dougan and Christopher Robinson, both employees of KPMG, have been named as Mosaic’s Yorkshire mentors of the year, after they provided children with an invaluable insight into the world of work.

Mosaic, which is part of The Prince’s Trust, helps young people from deprived communities who want to realise their potential.

They both provided mentoring for pupils at Swallow Hill Secondary School in Leeds, as well as hosting a world of work session at KPMG for students from Dixons Kings Academy.

A KPMG spokesman said: “Chris and Arron are both incredibly busy but are clearly dedicated to supporting Mosaic. “They have already achieved a huge amount and plan to support Mosaic even further.

“They have both gone far and beyond the required commitment for our mentors and really deserve some extra recognition and thanks.”

Leah Larkin, Mosaic’s Yorkshire regional manager said: “It’s been another brilliant year for Mosaic in Yorkshire and our end of year event was a wonderful celebration for our mentors and friends across the region, who all work tirelessly to engage and inspire young people.”

For more information on Mosaic, visit www.mosaicnetwork.co.uk.

Office dress codes are becoming more casual, but the lack of a defined uniform is leading to stress and confusion among British workers, according to a study which landed on Diary’s desk.

Personalised clothing retailer Banana Moon spoke to more than 2,000 people in full or part-time employment about their workplace clothing, and found that more than half (53 per cent) of respondents no longer have a formal uniform at work, over a third (36 per cent) feel judged on what they wear and over a quarter (29 per cent) still struggle to find clothes that are suitable to wear in the office.

While more casual clothing in the workplace has been welcomed by some, nearly four in ten of those quizzed said they would rather have a compulsory uniform, with confusion still rife about what is office appropriate. Despite dress codes becoming more relaxed, nearly a quarter of men (24 per cent) and over a fifth (21 per cent) of women have been told off for wearing the wrong clothing to work. Perhaps some of us still yearn for a time when dress codes were set in stone and individualism was kept firmly in check.

They are supposed to offer hospitality with a human face.

But, surprisingly, chefs and bartenders are among the professionals considered to be the most intimidating by customers, according to a new survey.

Research of 2,000 UK adults carried out by Fletchers Solicitors, has revealed that 68 per cent of Britons rated hospitality professionals, such as chefs and bartenders, as the most intimidating profession.

Financial service professionals (64 per cent) such as bank managers, accountants and book-keepers, followed in second place, trades people (59 per cent) including builders, plumbers and electricians ranked third. However, the research revealed 73 per cent of Britons feel healthcare workers including doctors and nurses are the most likeable professionals.

Alex Kenny, of Fletchers Solicitors, said: “Perhaps those who work in industries that provide care and support such as health and education could teach others how to improve customer handling skills.”