Champion for small businesses to become enterprise bank patron

An entrepreneur who is known as the ‘micro business champion’ is doing his bit to help young people achieve their potential in Yorkshire.

The John Cracknell Youth Enterprise Bank has announced that Tony Robinson has agreed to be its patron. The enterprise bank has been established for young people who live in Hull, the East Riding and Malton, Norton on Derwent, Pickering and Scarborough.

It offers grants of up to £1,000 for individuals or groups of young people who need finance to help make their ideas become a reality.

The Youth Enterprise Bank is managed by a group of trustees, and linked to the Hull Youth Enterprise Partnership.

More than 400 young people have benefited from this source of funding, buying items such as computers, business stationery, chocolate making equipment and dance costumes for local bands.

Mr Robinson, who was born in Hull, has been acting as a champion for small businesses for more than 30 years.

In 2012 he founded, with Tina Boden, the Enterprise Rockers CIC, which aims to promote and support micro-businesses.

Mr Robinson said: “It’s an honour to be asked to be Patron of John Cracknell Youth Enterprise Bank.

“I’ve spent a lifetime trying to influence government policies, education, training and business support provision to recognise that enterprise – starting and running your own business – requires a different skill set to other business and management careers.”