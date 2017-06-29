Family play adventure prepares to open

A £3m timber play adventure is set to open its doors next week.

William’s Den, an indoor-meets-outdoor timber crafted play adventure near North Cave in East Yorkshire, will open its doors for the first time ever on Monday.

O​wners Christian and Tor Carver describe William’s Den as a ‘nostalgic nod to a bygone era of child’s play’. The new attraction has created 42 new jobs

It includes a 5,000 sq ft play barn and extensive outdoor play - including a 50-metre zip wire, den making area and ‘mountains and molehills’ space for kids to run, jump and roll around freely.

Inside, there’s a stream, rainmaker water cascade, climbing structures, nets, treehouse and bridges.

The attraction also features a restaurant which will serve up wood fired pizzas in a restored brick barn as wells as home-made ice cream and barista-served coffees. A free play area for toddlers will be accessible from a snack area.

Mr and Mrs Carver both grew up on farms and were inspired to create somewhere for children to play freely in natural surroundings.

Mr Carver said: “William’s Den will be a place where children can run, splash, jump and climb their way to the ‘best day ever’. We want kids to have freedom to play outside, get lots of fresh air, always finishing their day at William’s Den with rosy cheeks and big smiles.”

Mrs Carver said: “Our play experts have created something special to help children learn through active play. William’s Den inspires and challenges children with a natural play experience, giving them freedom and space to play inside and out, whatever the weather. It’s the stuff our childhood memories are made from.”

She added: “We also cater for children with disabilities by ensuring that some of the play facilities and experiences are accessible at ground floor level.”