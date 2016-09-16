Former Morrisons chief executive dies, age 73

Bob Stott, the former chief executive of supermarket giant Morrisons, has died at the age of 73.

Mr Stott, who retired from the Bradford-based chain in 2006, spent over three decades of his career with the group during two spells.

He was always the man at the shoulder of Sir Ken Morrison was one of the team who helped him build up the group to the point where it surprised the City with its takeover of the larger Safeway chain in January 2003. He was joint managing director but became chief executive in 2005 and retired the following year.

Mr Stott was born in Huddersfield and educated at Huddersfield College Grammar School and began his career in his parents’ corner shop in Bradford. In addition to his Morrisons career, Mr Stott also worked for Mars, Geest and Hillards.

Latterly he took on non-executive roles at the Rugby Football League, Leeds Building Society and Yorkshire County Cricket Club among others. His passions were cricket, rugby league and Huddersfield Town. For years he played cricket at Thornbury Cricket Club. He leaves behind Margaret, his wife, two children and six grandchildren.

Morrisons chief executive David Potts said yesterday: “Bob joined Morrisons in 1973 and gave more than 30 years long and loyal service to the company, making a significant contribution to the growth of the business. Our thoughts and condolences are very much with his family at this time.”