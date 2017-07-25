LDC strengthens Yorkshire team as it plans to grow

LDC, the mid-market private equity investor, has strengthened its Yorkshire team with the appointment of senior corporate finance specialist, Gareth Marshall, as an investment director.

The expansion is part of LDC’s nationwide commitment to invest £1.2bn of equity in UK small and mid-sized companies over the next three years, with Yorkshire seen as an important region of opportunity.

Mr Marshall previously spent eight years at PwC, where he was M&A director in the firm’s corporate finance team, advising on mid-market transactions across the pharmaceuticals, healthcare, manufacturing, industrial products and chemicals sectors.

He began his career with KPMG, where he qualified as a chartered accountant in the audit practice, before moving into its corporate finance division.

At LDC, he will be responsible for identifying investment opportunities, leading transactions and supporting LDC’s portfolio of companies, which includes Wakefield-based games developer Team17 and Halifax-based global technology business SSP.

John Garner, director and head of LDC in Yorkshire & North East, said: “Yorkshire and the North East is an important region for LDC and it’s vital we bring the right people on board with the experience to help us unlock this potential – Gareth’s experience and expertise are the perfect fit for our expanding team.”