Leeds ranks among digital hotspots of the future

LEEDS, Manchester, Glasgow and Liverpool will be the digital tech start-up hotspots of the future, according to an influential study.

The research by online estate agents HouseSimple.com concluded that affordable property prices and a healthy growth in the number of digital jobs are supporting a flourishing technology sector around Leeds.

HouseSimple took the 30 regional digital tech hubs, including London, identified in the latest Tech Nation 2017 report, and then ranked each city by average house price, number of digital jobs and digital tech sector growth potential. Manchester came out on top in the rankings.

A spokesman said: “With average house prices in the city at £161,611 - one of the lowest of any of the 30 tech hubs identified in the Tech Nation report - more than 60,000 digital jobs, and tech sector growth potential of 85 per cent, Manchester is well placed to prosper when Britain leaves the EU.

“Glasgow was a close second, with average house prices just £119,487, and tech sector growth potential of 81 per cent. Leeds placed third, with slightly higher average property prices than Manchester (£171,052), but the second highest tech sector growth potential (92 per cent) of any of the regional tech hubs.”

Alex Gosling, CEO of HouseSimple.com, said: “Britain was described by Chancellor Philip Hammond as an innovation powerhouse and the digital tech sector is predicted to lead the way when we leave the EU.”

Initiatives such as the Leeds Digital Hub are helping to attract talented business leaders to Yorkshire.

The digital hub is a tech office and co-working space which is run in partnership between Leeds Beckett University and The Yorkshire Post.

It is part of a network of Leeds Beckett University Business Centres which have been operating for more than 15 years.