Leisure hall plans could create 1,400 jobs at Meadowhall, says British Land

AROUND 1,400 jobs could be created if plans are approved for a £300m extension of Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre, it was claimed today.

British Land, the joint owner of Meadowhall, has submitted a detailed planning application to Sheffield City Council for a Meadowhall Leisure Hall.

A spokesman said that the proposed extension forms part of a five-year plan to extend the leisure offering at the centre.

The spokesman said: “The extension is the next phase of Meadowhall’s evolution and will follow a £60 million refurbishment which is underway and due to complete at the end of 2017.

“It also builds on the successful leasing strategy, which has seen Ghost, Michael Kors, Diesel and Urban Decay open stores at the centre in recent months.”

British Land said it had submitted the plans after carrying out extensive consultation. The extension comprises a 330,000 sq ft multi-level extension housed under a glazed roof. This development will add dining and entertainment options which are not currently available at Meadowhall, the spokesman said. The plans also include internal and external spaces for events and community use.

These include new restaurants, a state-of-the-art cinema to replace the existing cinema, a new café court, a gym and additional leisure space.

The plans also include a new open-air terrace that will allow visitors to dine outside.

Sheffield City Council is expected to make a decision on the plans in spring 2017.

The leisure hall will create 540 temporary jobs during its construction and up to 1,400 jobs once it is completed, according to British Land.

Employment opportunities created by the scheme will be promoted locally through Meadowhall’s recruitment and training facility, The Source.

Charles Maudsley, the head of retail and leisure for British Land, said: “Understanding and anticipating our customers’ needs is a key strategic focus area and the Meadowhall Leisure Hall proposals respond to the changing way people live their lives.

“The exciting £60 million refurbishment completing next year, the continued leasing success and leisure hall plans reinforce our commitment to ensuring Meadowhall remains an outstanding place for modern consumer lifestyles.

“The Leisure Hall will continue Meadowhall’s evolution, creating a place with a bolder, broader and deeper leisure mix. The plans will provide a number of benefits to the entire Sheffield City Region and are complementary to other schemes coming forward which together ensure the region plays a central role in the Northern Powerhouse.”

Darren Pearce, Meadowhall Centre Director, added: “This is a major milestone for Meadowhall, and follows months of detailed consultation to ensure the proposals reflect what people want, from customers and community groups to retailers and restaurants. Throughout the process we have listened and evolved the plans..The response to the plans has been fantastic. People are encouraged by the level of investment being made, the quality of the design and architecture, the significant levels of new employment and training opportunities generated, and that the plans are adding something new to the Sheffield City Region.”

Richard Wright, the executive director of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, added: “As consumers, retailers and Sheffield evolves, so too must Meadowhall. The Leisure Hall, however, goes much further. It will retain spend in the Sheffield City Region by ensuring residents do not need to travel out of the area to fulfil their shopping and leisure needs.”