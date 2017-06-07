Print-Leeds secures boost for management team

A YORKSHIRE-based specialist printing business has boosted its management team as it seeks to grow into new markets.

Print-Leeds has secured three new appointments, which brings its total number of staff to 39.

The company, which describes itself as one of the most technologically advanced printers in the UK, produces everything from large format banners, to vinyl lettering and posters.

Richard Tandy and Adam Rider have joined the digital print team, while Isobel Hainsworth-Brear has joined the management team as a director.

Mr Tandy has joined Print-Leeds from Bluetree Design & Print. He has worked in the printing industry for 18 years, starting as a trainee estimator.

Mr Rider, who has joined the firm from Dominion Digital Print, also has 18 years of experience in the printing industry. He started in screen printing, before moving to litho and then digital.

Ms Hainsworth-Brear has joined Print-Leeds from the professional services firm Deloitte, where she was clients and markets lead for Yorkshire and the North East. She will be leading the company’s marketing function and working on a number of special projects for the management team.

Rod Fisher, the owner and managing director of Print-Leeds, said: “The company continues to grow as we find new markets across all the divisions and the addition of highly experienced staff is of great value to us.

“We are renowned for our high quality digital work and this division is showing strong growth.”

Established in 2001, Print-Leeds is a privately-owned specialist printing house.

The company is housed in a purpose-built factory. The premises were extended five years ago, providing the firm with more than 20,000 sq ft to house all three of its divisions.

In 2012, Print-Leeds invested nearly £3m in a new printing press.

The investment came shortly after the printing business acquired S&C Labels in Huddersfield.