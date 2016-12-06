Resident’s fears over gold fish bowl effect

City dwellers living next to a new ‘supercasino’ set to open in the new year say it will be like living in a goldfish bowl.

The rooftop terrace planned for the multi-million pound venture in Leeds is just 20 feet from the windows of a block of apartments, giving casino customers a bird’s eye view right into them.

Sam Johnson lives in the block on Harewood Street, in the Kirkgate area of the city centre, but his flat is at the back of the block and overlooks Vicar Lane.

He said: “You can see directly into the building - it is about 20 feet away. I have been on the terrace and it is even closer than I thought it was going to be.

“They say it is a smoking terrace but they can’t control if people are smoking, laughing, talking and because it is open all the time, it will be the place people go after a night out.”

The casino will be on top of John Lewis in Victoria Gate and will be the third largest in the UK.

It is not the first time the residents have experienced problems with the Victoria Gate development which opened in October.

They were put up in a hotel for a week during the building of it as their water supply was cut off, flats became filled with dust and access to bins was cut off.

A spokesperson for Victoria Gate Casino said: “The casino management has met with local residents and is considering what options are possible to meet their concerns.”

Progress on fitting out the casino and the measures bosses will take to reduce the impact of gambling addiction were discussed at yesterday’s Leeds City Council licensing committee.