Morrisons appoints strong men and women for ‘Black Friday’ heavy lifting

Morrisons has appointed in-store “strong men” and “strong women” to help customers carry their shopping during Black Friday week, which the supermarket is predicting will be the “heaviest” shopping week of the year.

Deals across the Bradford-based supermarket chain’s stores - which run from Monday to Friday - are expected to increase the weight of shoppers’ bags significantly.

A Morrisons spokesmans said: “As part of Morrisons’ ‘Here To Help’ initiative, each of the 492 stores will have a dedicated strongman or strongwoman- one of the fittest people in that store - who will be available throughout the day to lift heavy loads and help customers carry particularly heavy items to their cars.”

Once they’ve paid for their shopping, customers who need help getting their shopping bags to their cars can call at the store’s customer service desk, which will put out a tannoy appeal for the store’s “strong person” to come and help them.

Gary Mills, Morrisons’ group retail director, said: “With this week likely to be our heaviest of the year, customers may need help carrying large items to their cars, so we will be offering our strongest shopkeepers to help carry the load.”