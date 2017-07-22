Thousands parade through Yorkshire city in first ever UK Pride

More than 2,000 people joined a rainbow parade through the streets of Hull to mark the start of a week of celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the partial deciminalisation of homosexuality.

Lovingly crafted gay icons, including Tom Daley, Dusty Springfield (there were five) and Freddie Mercury, were paraded through the streets, ahead of a concert in Queen's Gardens headlined by Soft Cell singer Marc Almond.

UK Pride in Hull

Chief executive of Hull 2017 Martin Green - wearing pink Gay CEO T-shirt - said: "It's just sensational to see every shape, every colour, and the whole community coming together - it is joyous."

The emergency services joined in the fun with Humberside Fire and Rescue's rainbow-coloured fire engine leading the way.

Engineer Laura Dixon said: "It's absolutely massive - there's probably the most people I've ever seen in Hull in one place. It's a really positive atmosphere.

"I think it's nice Hull has been the first UK Pride - I'm pretty proud about that."

Martin Green, CEO Hull 2017 (centre) joined the parade

Julia, from London, who was taking part in the parade, said: "The support from the local community has been great.

"Visibility is increasingly important - you only have to look round the world and see that homosexuality is punishable by death in 40 countries and the gay purge going on in Chechnya.

"It's really important to remind people we have a right to be different and celebrate that."

Highlights of the coming week include the launch on Thursday of a specially commissioned exhibition of photography by Lee Price in Sierra Leone, where homosexuality remains illegal.

The day was rainbow

Next Saturday Queen Victoria Square will be transformed for a Duckie Summer Tea Party featuring a 50-performer dance show by Gary Clarke and Yorkshire Dance, special

performances and dancing to the London Gay Big Band.

In the evening BBC Radio 2 presents I Feel Love, a live concert from Hull City Hall, with a line-up including Will Young, Alison Moyet and Tom Robinson.