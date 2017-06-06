York-based Tailor Made Media receives a vitamin VÖOST

THE Australian vitamin brand VÖOST has selected a Yorkshire-based digital marketing agency to help build its UK market share.

VÖOST, which is part of the Australian Vitaminhaus brand, has chosen Tailor Made Media to run its UK digital marketing activity through 2017.

Sally Ellis, the VÖOST UK sales manager, said: “There are challenges companies face when growing a presence in a new country, this includes understanding cultural differences and guidelines.

“We have been very pleased with the way the Tailor Made team has picked up the specific guidelines for vitamins that need to be adhered to for the UK.

“This is hugely important for us from both a brand and an ethical standpoint.”

Ms Ellis said VÖOST had been impressed with Tailor Made Media’s collaborative approach, and the company was open to feedback and full of ideas.

Sam Risker, Tailor Made Media’s managing director, said the company is one of many UK SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) that are seeing an increase in overseas business as a result of a weaker pound.

“In addition to VÖOST, we have picked up other brands looking to establish or grow their UK market share or develop a new website, including Korek, a property company based in Dubai,” she said.

Ms Risker said Tailor Made Media, which has eight staff, is enjoying rapid growth.

“We find that the work is out there, and people are spending,’’ she said.

The company is based at York Science Park and provides website, branding, and digital marketing services to clients across the UK and overseas.

It has a particular focus on the construction, building products, hotel and food and drink sectors.

The science park is located on the University of York’s campus and it provides fully serviced and managed business accommodation, ranging from suites to specialist laboratory facilities.

It also offers virtual office and hot desking facilities, along with conference and meeting room options.

The park supports more than 120 companies in the science and technology sectors, from small start-ups to large corporations.