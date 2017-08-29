Festival highlights

The festival combines some of the biggest names in literary fiction and poetry with a range of topical discussions, as well as performance, family events and plenty of opportunities for aspiring writers in a whole host of workshops and masterclasses.

Some of the big name writers appearing this year include Apple Tree Yard author Louise Doughty talking about her new work Black Water, Alan Hollinghust will be speaking about his long-awaited sixth novel The Sparsholt Affair and acclaimed Orange and Baileys Prize shortlisted author Kamila Shamsie returns to Ilkley to talk about her Booker Prize longlisted novel Home Fire.

Poet-in-residence Daljit Nagra has curated an array of poetry events including Simon Armitage reading from his new collection The Unaccompanied and a Multi-lingual Mushaira featuring some of the most prominent South Asian poets in the North presenting poetry readings in Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, and Gujarati – with English translation.

Stand-up comedians Sarah Millican, Shazia Mirza and Viv Groskop will be appearing; broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, tennis coach Judy Murray will be speaking about their memoirs; Tim Brooke-Taylor will be sharing anecdotes from his career on stage, screen and radio and supreme satirist Armando Ianucci will be talking about his love for classical music.

September 29-October 15. Tickets go on sale on August 29. For full programme and to book www.ilkleyliteraturefestival.org.uk or 01943 816714.