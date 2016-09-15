Video: Harrogate Autumn Flower Show sneak preview

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

HARROGATE’S three-day Autumn Flower Show gets under way on Friday, with thousands expected through the gates of the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Director Nick Smith said: “Our autumn show is all about the practical things people can do to improve their garden, grow great produce or simply get ready for the new growing season.”

Paul Toon sprays leaf shine on his carnations. Pictures by Simon Hulme

Staged at the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate Flower Show is Britain’s premier autumn gardening event. It is the only show to offer autumn gardens, which this year will include two street scenes.

Other new attractions will include The Dark Side, taking visitors on a journey through the twilight zone of the horticultural world, including poisonous plants, tips on creating the perfect evening garden and a chance to meet some rather creepy carnivores.

The show’s annual giant vegetable competition continues to get bigger, with growers from all over the country competing for the title of heaviest and longest.

Exhibitors prepare their displays at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

