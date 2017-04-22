Take three...places to stay in a Yorkshire market town

We do the hard work for you as we profile some of the best places to stay in Yorkshire

The King’s Head Hotel, 37-38 Saturday Market Place, Beverley, HU17 9AH, 01482 868103, kingsheadpubbeverley.com: A great base for exploring Beverley, its beautiful minster, cobbled streets and independent shops. The hotel has 10 ensuite boutique bedrooms including a suite with roll-top bath.

Nora Batty’s Cottage, 28 Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth HD9 2JS, 01484 688244, nora-battys.co.uk: The two-storey stone terrace in the middle of Holmfirth was made famous by Last of the Summer Wine’s most unlikely temptress. The cottage can sleep six in two large bedrooms and has a kitchen, dining room and private garden.

The Feathers Hotel, Market Place, Helmsley, YO62 5BH, 01439 770275, feathershotelhelmsley.co.uk: This 25-bedroom hotel is made up of two buildings – the Pickwick Bar, one of the oldest buildings in Helmsley, and the former coaching inn. Home to a large collection of Mouseman furniture, the en-suite rooms are individually decorated and a selection are pet friendly.