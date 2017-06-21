15-year old boy arrested on suspicion of assault after teen attacked with knife in Leeds street brawl

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a street brawl left three teenagers with injuries.

Police said the boy was questioned in relation to an incident in Harehills Lane on Monday and released while enquiries continued.

Two teenagers suffered minor knife injuries and a third had been kicked.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "A 15-year-old boy was arrested yesterday on suspicion of assault in relation to the incident in Harehills Lane on Monday.

"He was later released pending further enquiries."

Officers were called to Harehills Lane shortly after 8pm on June 19 to reports of a fight involving a man with a knife.

The incident took place near the Strathmores, just a short distance from the Yorkshire Bank outside which 16-year-old Irfan Wahid was fatally stabbed earlier this year.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers found a 19-year-old man with minor injuries, including a 1cm cut to his forehead, and a second 19-year-old man with a cut to his finger.

He said a 14-year-old boy had minor injuries from being kicked but none of those injured was taken to hospital.

A crime scene was put in place until around midnight while forensic examinations were carried out.

Anyone with information that could help the ongoing investigation is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting log number 2037 of June 19.