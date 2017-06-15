£1m raised and multi-faith community rallies as offers of help pour in after Grenfell Tower fire

More than £1 million has been raised for people affected by the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower.

Companies, individuals and charities sprang into action to help those in need of food, water, clothes and shelter after the inferno in north Kensington.

Three appeals have raised a seven-figure sum in just over 24 hours since the blaze which killed a dozen people and left scores more injured.

An appeal on JustGiving launched by Karolina Hanusova raised £286,437 while another set up by Hayley Yearwood has generated £431,910.

The London Evening Standard launched an appeal on a dedicated website dispossessedfund.org.uk, raising £282,939 as of 6am on Thursday.

The three appeals had more than 30,000 supporters between them, with supporters leaving messages including "My heart goes out to all those that had to gone through this" and "A terrible tragedy. My heart cries for all those lives lost".

David Holdsworth, chief operating officer at the Charity Commission, has urged people to give to registered causes.

He said: "We are saddened to hear of the tragic events in west London.

"There are many registered charities on the ground doing what they do best to assist those who have been affected.

"We are urging members of the public that wish to make donations to check that they give to a registered charity in order to best support those affected, and also importantly to check with those charities what support they need - whether that is money, time or other essential supplies."

Rest centres at the Westway Sports Centre in Crowthorne Road, St Clement Church, Treadgold Street and the Rugby Portobello Trust in Walmer Road, cared for people overnight.

Local football clubs Queens Park Rangers (QPR) and Fulham rushed to support those left homeless by the blaze.

QPR said it had opened its doors and facilities to those affected by the fire, but also said it could not accept any more donations, while Fulham also helped with the collection drive.

A number of individuals also reached out via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to offer accommodation and transport help to those affected.

One woman, named Giselle, tweeted: "Just called (Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea) @RBKC and left my details. They are looking for emergency housing. I have offered my place. Do the same if you can #Grenfell"

Instagram user co._lams posted an image reading: "Any residents of Grenfell Tower or Lancaster West Estate who need a local place to stay DM me."

Community response from all faiths 'has been phenomenal'

Community centres have been overwhelmed with donations as volunteers and neighbours pulled together after the Grenfell Tower fire.

Churches, mosques and sports centres have opened their doors to help victims of the tragedy.

Many have been flooded with so much food, clothing and other supplies that they were turning new donations away.

Wisps of smoke could still be seen escaping from the tower block on Thursday morning as desperate residents tried to track down missing loved ones.

Missing persons posters were taped up in doorways, along with offers of help, including from celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, who offered free food at one of his nearby restaurants.

Satta Padham, of the Sikh Welfare and Awareness Team, said: "There was a lot of chaos yesterday, people were missing, a lot of people slept on floors and people brought supplies - food, clothing and essentials that they could grab on the way.

"What I remember was the smell of burning - it gets you straight in the back of the throat.

"There were a lot of people trying to help from the local area, they all knew somebody in there.

"These are real people that have lost family and lost their homes - 150 families were in the building, a lot of children and women are still missing.

"But there has been a great solidarity between people in the community."

Dozens of families spent the night in Westway Sports Centre, where the relief effort is being co-ordinated.

Harris Iqbal, of Penny Appeal, is helping at the leisure centre.

He said: "Over the course of the day hundreds and hundreds of people came through the doors yesterday.

"The last 24 hours have been very distressing and upsetting for everyone - the families affected and also their friends and loved ones.

"There are a number of people looking for loved ones who are missing, many have lost loved ones and are grieving.

"Others have lost their home and are extremely, extremely upset."

He added: "The community response has been phenomenal - all faith groups, mosques, churches and gurdwaras have opened their doors, charity organisations and everyone have collaborated in a way I've never seen in London before."

Peter Boulton, 61, spent the night in Westway Sports Centre with around 30 others after being evacuated from Treadgold House in the early hours of Wednesday.

"We were all evacuated at about 2.30am," he said. "I just sat on the pavement yesterday - I didn't know where anyone went.

"It was only at 4pm that I went to a church and found the centre - it was chaos.

"Hopefully we will be allowed back in today but until the engineer gets in there no one knows."

Mr Boulton, who has lived in the block for 15 years, added: "They spent such a lot of money and tarted up Grenfell but it seemed to be plastic and seemed to be flammable.

"I've never seen fire go up so quickly in my life. Within 20 minutes people from the 10th floor upwards didn't have a hope."