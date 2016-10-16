21-year-old fighting for his life after Doncaster collision

A 21-year-old is fighting for his life in Doncaster after being involved in a collision with a car.

The man is believed to have been crossing a road near a veterinary surgery on Balby Road in the town centre at around 6.30pm yesterday (Saturday), when the collision happened.

He was rushed to hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after being involved in the collision with a blue Mitsubishi Galant V6.

South Yorkshire Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact 101, quoting incident number 919 of 15 October 2016.