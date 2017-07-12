£4m improvement plan under starter’s orders at racecourse

YORK Racecourse has been granted planning permission for a £4m revamp of spectator facilities on the interior of the historic Knavesmire track.

Formally known as The Course Enclosure, the largely open air space already enjoyed by over 60,000 visitors each season.

Approval has been granted by City of York Council to a scheme that seeks to improve access increase the number of toilets and better showcase the iconic Listed Clocktower building, which is the centrepiece of this popular area.

The proposed creation of pedestrian walkways from the entry level of the area up to the top of the banking means that racegoers with pushchairs or wheelchairs will find it easier to take advantage of the elevated viewing of the final furlong which has witnessed some of racing’s greatest moments, notably Frankel’s win in the 2012 Juddmonte International.

One of the challenges with the existing facilities is that they are exposed to the consequences of flooding. Each year the racecourse team battle to make them presentable with a cleaning and repainting schedule. Two new toilet blocks can now be built at the northern and southern ends of the bank acting as “bookends”.

A sunny afternoon picnic is how this area is often enjoyed but the scheme includes provision for the service of food and drinks from a series of kiosks set at the top of the bank. Along with the betting facilities, these will be covered by lightweight canopies similar to the ones already in use on the stands side.

The work is due to be undertaken this winter. Chief executive William Derby said: “The Course Enclosure has always been an important part of racing at York and on a sunny day it provides an unrivalled view of the final furlong with the stunning backdrop of the grandstands. It is an area of the racecourse which generations of families and racegoers enjoy.”