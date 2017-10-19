Abnormal load to be transported through Yorkshire

An abnormal load will pass through Yorkshire on its way to the Middle East - and drivers have been warned to expect disruption on its route.

The units and equipment - some weighing up to 75 tonnes - will be transported from Huntington, near York, to the port at Hull on Friday morning to be shipped to the United Arab Emirates.

A police escort will accompany the convoy, which also includes telephone engineers who will have to move low-hanging cables along the route.

The load will leave the Portakabin site in Huntington at around 9.15am and will pass through Pocklington, Market Weighton, Beverley and east Hull on its way to the docks.

The cargo will be transported by haulage contractors Collett & Sons, and there are two main sections and several other items of equipment being hauled by various vehicles.

The height of the load means that they are not allowed to travel along motorways or the A64, and instead must use the designated 'high load route' from York to Hull, which passes through areas that do not usually witness such convoys.

It cannot pass under bridges over the A64 and cannot negotiate S-bends on alternative routes such as via Warthill.

The police will operate rolling road closures and a team of arborists will attend to overhanging trees.

Street furniture has been removed in advance and drivers have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys until 11am.

The exercise will be repeated on October 24, when a second convoy will follow the same route.

The route is: Jockey Lane, A1036, Hopgrove Roundabout, A64, Hazlebush Lane, Stockton on the Forest, Holtby Lane, Straight Lane, A166, Grimston Bar, A1079 until it leaves the network at Kexby.