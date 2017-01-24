Absence of Brexit White Paper shows a ‘lack of respect’ for Parliament, claim MPs

The Brexit Secretary David Davis has ignored warnings that he risks ”showing a lack of respect” for the House of Commons, as he dismissed repeated calls to publish a White Paper on the Government’s negotiating plans.

Responding to this morning’s Supreme Court ruling, MPs from both Labour and Tory benches pressed for the Government’s strategy to be published, pointing out that it formed a key part of the symbolic motion agreed by Parliament last month.

However, in an address to the Commons, Mr Davis appeared to rule out the possibility of a consultation or debate, as he stressed that the Prime Minister’s speech to diplomats earlier this month “laid out” her plans “very clearly”.

But he did acknowledge that MPs will have many” opportunities to vote on Brexit policy – indicating that this could include contentious issues like membership of the European Customs Union.

Leeds MP and Brexit select committee chairman Hilary Benn was among the first to use the Supreme Court decision to issue fresh calls for a White Paper.

Addressing Mr Davis, he warned that if ministers refuse to allow further consultation and debate on their plans, they risk “showing a lack of respect for this House of Commons”.

His calls were echoed by the prominent Tory backbencher Anna Soubry, who pointed out that many MPs only agreed to back December’s backbench motion to trigger Article 50 on the condition that the Government publishes its Brexit plan before formal talks begin. She asked what the Government “has to lose” from encouraging Parliamentary debate.

A host of other MPs added their voice to the debate, including Labour’s Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer, Hull North MP Diana Johnson and the former Attorney General and Tory MP for Beaconsfield Dominic Grieve.

But time and time again Mr Davis refused to commit to a paper, arguing that the Prime Minister’s speech had provided “the clearest exposition of a negotiating strategy... in modern times”.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, a Downing Street spokesman also refused to be drawn on the question of a White Paper. He said only that where the Government is able to “provide more certainty.. we will”.

The Secretary of State also faced pressure to confirm whether MPs will have a vote on the final deal reached with the European Union, and whether there will be an opportunity to return to the negotiating table if the deal is rejected. Many MPs were also keen to establish whether they will have any influence on negotiations between triggering Article 50 and voting on the deal, with former Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper pressing for a vote on membership of the Customs Union.

Mr Davis stated that MPs will get “many, many, many” opportunities to vote on Brexit-related policy, including areas like the Customs Union which determines import tariffs for EU member states. But he warned Parliament not to use legislation “to thwart the will of the people or to frustrate or delay the process of our exit from the European Union”.

“The Prime Minister has already set out a comprehensive plan, including our core negotiating objectives. She has been clear that we want a new, positive and constructive partnership [with] the EU,” he said. “It will be up to this Parliament to respect the decision that it entrusted to the people of the United Kingdom.”

While many MPs welcomed the Supreme Court ruling, the Morley and Outwood MP and Brexit select committee member Andrea Jenkyns expressed “disappointment” at what she saw as an attempt to “circumnavigate” the British people. However, she told this paper she is “confident Parliament will uphold the referendum result and vote to trigger Article 50 before the end of March”.

Meanwhile a number of Labour MPs sought to end speculation about the party’s stance on Article 50, with Jon Trickett, Michael Dugher, Dan Jarvis, Karl Turner, Ms Cooper and Mrs Johnson among those reaffirming their commitment to deliver on the referendum result.