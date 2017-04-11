All traffic stopped on West Yorkshire motorway due to escaped pig in the road

A live pig on the motorway has stopped all traffic on the M62.

Highways England has announced that traffic has stopped in both directions on the motorway near Wakefield and Huddersfield due to the animal in the road.

Delays are expected. More to follow.

UPDATE: The pig is now on the central reservation and police are trying to catch it.

A tweet by the Agency said: "The pig has now made it's way onto the central reservation on #M62 J28-J29. Police making efforts to capture him. Traffic held both ways."

UPDATE 2: The pig has now been apprehended by police, as of 8.40pm - but traffic has still been stopped by police.