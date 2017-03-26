Take Five... Gorgeous Yorkshire homes

There are plenty of places in Yorkshire to find inspiration for home and garden. Here are five events to get you started:

Burnby Hall Gardens and Museum: From April 29, the Yorkshire in Bloom Gold winning garden is hosting its annual Tulip Festival. Partnered by Chelsea Gold Award winners Bloms Bulbs, more than 14,000 tulips of more than 30 varieties will be bringing spring colour to the gardens. Burnbyhallgardens.com

Burton Agnes Hall: Whether you are an experienced gardener or keen amateur looking for inspiration, the Gardener’s Fair has something for everyone. More than 50 stalls including specialist nurseries, will be offering high quality plants, bulbs and all manner of gardenware. Burtonagnes.com

Castle Howard: The stately home is in bloom for its annual flower festival on June 23-July 2. Special guest arrangers will be showing visitors how to make the most of their flowers with designers showing off traditional and contemporary styles to enhance and complement home interiors. Castlehoward.co.uk

Kiplin Hall: The Jacobean house is holding its first Flower Festival between June 17-21. It will be a five-day celebration of the garden with flowers and garden themes throughout the hall. Festival entry is included in the normal gate price and gives visitors a chance to explore more of the 100-acre site. Kiplinhall.co.uk

Scampston Hall and Walled Garden: The Spring Plant Fair has plenty to inspire gardeners of all ages. Unusual plants, expert advice and plant specialists will all be on hand. Taking place on June 4, entry to the event also gives visitors access to the Walled Garden. Scampston.co.uk

