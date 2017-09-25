Anti-fracking protesters lying in road chained to barrels 'for 24 hours' in North Yorkshire

Protesters are lying in the road, chained to concrete barrels outside a fracking site in North Yorkshire.

Police are now at the scene in Kirby Misperton, where campaigners have locked their arms into barrels made of concrete and metal.

They have told officers they will continue to lay in the road for "at least 24 hours", at Habton Road.

Fracking is the controversial method of drilling for shale gas and oil.

The latest protest is expected to cause disruption to motorists in the area.

The latest move comes after four people were charged over protests designed to stop company Third Energy’s lorries and specialist equipment entering the fracking site in the village, ahead of test-drilling starting later this year.

uperintendent Alisdair Dey, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Our core tactic is to engage with people on all sides of the issue, and ask them to work with us to make this a safe and peaceful protest.

“However, once the balance has tipped from peaceful protest to deliberate acts that are unlawful and cause unreasonable disruption to others, including companies going about their lawful business, then we need to take action.

“Whilst we would always wish to negotiate, specialist police teams are on site assessing the situation.”

Police liaison officers are now at the scene to ensure protesters are safe.

Habton Road is currently open but officers are warning road users that delays are likely as the day progresses.