Arnold Schwarzenegger hits the weights at Leeds gym

Gym-goers were stunned to spot a Hollywood actor and bodybuilding icon working out in a Leeds fitness studio.

Former Mr Universe winner Arnold Schwarzenegger decided to train at 1RM Elite Training Studio on Cross Stamford Street at the invitation of its owner Ricky Moore.

The actor was in Leeds for a black tie dinner appearance at the Royal Armouries

The Terminator actor and one-time governor of California was in Leeds to speak at a black tie dinner event at the Royal Armouries on Wednesday evening.

The champion bodybuilder is believed to have stayed the night at the exclusive Dakota Deluxe Hotel in the city centre before heading to the gym to pump some iron.

Schwarzenegger posed for a photo with 1RM members and also took selfies with staff.

"He was looking to train at a well-equipped private gym where he wouldn't get hassled. He came and did his workout without any interruptions and seemed very happy with the gym and the general atmosphere. In fact, as he was leaving, his parting words were "I'll be back"," said Baljit Sahota from 1RM.

Read more:

See inside the Leeds hotel where Arnold Schwarzenegger stayed the night

