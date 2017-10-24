'Automatic' weapon used to fire 20 shots into parked cars in Bradford

Police investigating two shootings in Bradford last Friday have revealed the weapon used was an automatic.

Armed officers were called to Hill Top Road, Thornton, Bradford, around 2am, last Friday after around 20 shots were fired into parked vehicles and an address.

Police say use of an automatic is rare in the UK and are appealing for information in a bid to get it off the streets of West Yorkshire.

A 26-year-old man from Bradford has been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder in relation to a second shooting incident on Undercliffe Street later the same day.

He remains in custody at this time.

A 21-year-old man who was shot in the leg was treated at hospital and has since been discharged.

Inquiries are being led by the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Nick Wallen, said: “It is a concerning development that such a weapon has been used in a discharge in West Yorkshire and we are appealing to anyone who may have information about it to contact our officers so we can take it off the streets.

“We have been working closely with the occupants of the address to establish why this has happened and are continuing to treat both matters as targeted attacks.

“We would also like to appeal to those who may have information but have not yet come forward to speak to our officers, so we can establish the circumstances for both of these discharges and identify further suspects.”

Call 101.