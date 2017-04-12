Baby injured after police horse 'bolts' in York

The launch of a new anti-crime operation in York descended into chaos yesterday when a police horse bolted into a crowd.

A baby was injured after the out-of-control animal knocked her out of a pram during the incident in York city centre on Tuesday afternoon.

The seven-month-old, from Stockton-on-Tees, was taken to hospital with minor cuts and bruises. Two other people were also hurt.

The horse was in the city as part of a large police presence for the launch of Project Servator, a new approach to preventing terrorism and other offences using reconnaissance by specially trained officers in crowded places.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that a horse owned by a neighbouring force was involved in the incident at around 1pm. An 11-year-old girl and a woman in her 60s also sustained minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.